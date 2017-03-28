County officials to discuss preparations for expected flooding today

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors meets in regular session at 10 a.m. today and is expected to consider a resolution proclaiming a threatened emergency because of the potential flooding caused by excess run-off. The run-off is because of record-breaking precipitation the county received earlier this year. The city of Los Angeles already has declared an emergency throughout the lands adjacent to the city's aquaduct, its water-gathering facilities, delivery facilities and air quality control facilities in Inyo, Mono Kern and Los Angeles counties and the city itself.

The meeting will be held in the Board Chambers at the County Administrative Center in Independence, 224 N. Edwards St.