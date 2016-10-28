County facing technical difficulties

Issues beyond the County of Inyo’s control have resulted in several pages of its website being rendered inaccessible. The pages featuring county job listings as well as Board of Supervisors agendas and meeting minutes are among those that are currently out of service.

The County’s Information Services Department is working diligently to fix the issue and in the meantime, the County would like to assure the public that all of the information contained on those web pages is still available.

Meeting minutes, agendas and agenda packets can be found at branches of the Inyo County Free Library and the Board of Supervisors Office at the County Administrative Center in Independence. And of course, the agenda for the upcoming November 1, 2016 meeting has already been publicly posted at numerous locations around the County. Electronic copies can be emailed upon request. For more information, call the Assistant Clerk of the Board at (760) 878-0373.

Job flyers and applications can also be found in the County Administrative Center in Independence and the County Services Building at South and Warren streets in Bishop. Interested parties can also call the Personnel Department at (760) 878-0295 to request copies via mail. Current job openings are listed in The Inyo Register.

The County apologizes for any inconvenience and thanks the public for its patience while the technical issues are resolved.