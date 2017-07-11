County to consider parking restrictions in Lone Pine

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors will consider a proposed ordinance that could mean parking restrictions in Lone Pine.

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, July 11, at the County Administrative Center in Independence, 224 N. Edwards St. The board’s meetings usually begin at 10 a.m. The parking ordinance is a timed item set for 1:30 p.m.

