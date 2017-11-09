County community meetings on commercial cannabis activity ordinances

The county will gather additional public input at meetings scheduled for Nov. 14 at the Big Pine Town Hall, Nov. 15 at Cerro Coso Community College and Nov. 16 at the Hurlbutt-Rook Community Center in Tecopa. The meetings will run from 6-8 p.m. As with the previous workshops, public feedback will be delivered back to the board of supervisors. The draft ordinances can be viewed on the county’s website at http://www.inyocounty.us/. They address zoning, permitting and nuisance abatement.