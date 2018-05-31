County to begin enforcing short-term rental law

Since the Inyo County Board of Supervisors approved the county’s short-term rental ordinance and the Planning Department began taking applications for them on April 20, the county has allowed some time for those running such businesses to submit applications for the new process.

But the is about to change, according to a county notice released Wednesday.

“Please be advised, though, if you’re are currently operating a short-term rental without a permit you are in violation of the county’s new ordinance and the Planning Department will begin actively identifying Short Term Rentals that are operating without permits for potential violations beginning in July 2018.”

For more on this story see the Thursday, May 31, edition of The Inyo Register.