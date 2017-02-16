Community meetings planned to discuss recreational/commercial cannabis

Inyo County will be holding several community meetings throughout the month of March into April to discuss what can and can't be done to regulate commercial/recreational cannabis use and related businesses. The county will use this feedback to fashion ordinances regarding cannabis use in the unincorporated areas of Inyo County. For more on these meetings and more related information, see today's (Feb. 16) edition of The Inyo Register.

Here is a current list of planned community meetings:

March 6, Big Pine Town Hall, 150 Dewey St., Big Pine

March 8, Olancha Fire House, 689 Shop St., Olancha

March 13, Round Valley School, 300 N. Round Valley Road, Bishop -District 1

March 15, Legion Hall Independence, 201 S. Edwards St., Independence

March 16, Northern Inyo Hospital District Board Room, 2957 Birch St.

March 20, Jill Kinmont Boothe School, the Great Room, 166 Grandview Drive, Bishop

March 22, Statham Hall, 138 Jackson St., Lone Pine

March 23, Laws Museum, 395 Silver Canyon Road., Bishop

March 27, Bishop Golf Course, 1200 U.S. Highway 395, Bishop

March 30, Trena Golf Course and Country Club, 82700 Trena Road, Trena

April 3, Keeler Fire Station, 165 Old State Highway, Keeler

April 5, Tecopa Community Center, 405 Tecopa Hot Springs Road, Tecopa

All meetings will be held from 6-8 p.m.