Coming up this week (Sept. 6 – Sept. 9)

Tuesday, Sept. 6:

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N Sierra Highway. Guest speaker will be Dr. Kevin Fllanigan from Northern Inyo Hospital will be the guest speaker. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call Sue Lyndes for information, (760) 873-4958.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 1 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

American Legion Auxiliary

The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 118, will hold their next regular monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at the AltaOne conference room 462 N. Main St. in Bishop. All women with a military family-member background are welcome. For information, please phone Joyce Curwick (760) 872-1283 or Danielle White (760) 873-5839.

Bishop VFW

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8988 of Bishop meets the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at 484 Short St. For more information, call (760) 873-5770.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will meet to work on projects for the fall holiday boutique at 2957 Birch St. at 10 a.m. For more information call Shirley Stone (760) 872-1914.

Free Senior Computer Classes

Free weekly computer and Internet classes are being offered at the Bishop Senior Center on Mondays and at the Bishop Library on Wednesdays. Beginner-level classes are from 3-4:30 p.m. and intermediate-level classes are 5-6:30 p.m. The purpose is to help people become more acquainted with computer and Internet skills needed in today’s online environment. Classes are a hands-on and interactive using iPads and Windows laptops provided during class. For more information, please call the instructor Charles James at (760) 263-9687 for dates of classes.

American Legion

The American Legion, Post 118, will hold its next regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m., at the Elks Lodge, 151 E. Line St. All veterans are welcome. For information, call Dan Stone (760) 920-8949.

Bishop VFW Auxiliary

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8988 Auxiliary of Bishop meets the second Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at 484 Short St. For more information, call (760) 873-5770.

Photography Club

The September meeting of the Eastern Sierra Photographers Club will be held at 7 p.m. at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant (285 N. Sierra Highway). Visitors are welcome. New photographers are encouraged to bring their camera and bring some images to share. For information, call Lynn at (760) 937-7736.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome. Call Mike Johnston at (760) 937-6663 for more information.

First 5 Inyo

Come rock your lego, duplo, or wooden blocks with First 5 Inyo the first Thursday of every month at Bishop Indian Head Start at 405 N. Barlow. Parents of children from birth to five can qualify for free toys through participation in the coaching program at 5:30 p.m., and your entire family is welcome to come play together at 6 p.m. Call Jody at (760) 873-6453 for more info or email your RSVP to jveenker@inyocounty.us.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. TOPS can help you reach your weight loss goals by providing you with the tools, information, support, and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Big Pine American Legion

The Big Pine American Legion and the Auxiliary will hold their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Big Pine Town Hall on Dewey Street. All veterans are invited to attend. Dinner will be served prior to the meeting starting at 6 p.m. to welcome everyone back from summer break. For more information, contact Rock at (760) 938-2319.

Friday, Sept. 9

Community Market

The Bishop Paiute Community Market local growers, artists and food vendors from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Owens Valley Paiute Shoshone Cultural Center, 2300 W. Line St., Bishop. For information, (760) 873-3584.