Coming up this week (Sept. 5-8)

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Tennis

There will be social double tennis at the Bishop City Park tennis courts at 9 a.m.

County supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors meets in regular session at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Chambers at the County Administrative Center in Independence, 224 N. Edwards St.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

American Legion Auxiliary

The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 118 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 3 p.m. in the Alta One conference room, 462 N. Main St., Bishop. All women with a military family member background are welcome. For information, call Joyce Curwick, (760) 872-183, or Danielle White, (760) 873-5839.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a workshop at 2957 Birch St. beginning at 10 a.m. The group is getting ready for the holiday boutique held Nov. 4. Unusual and unique decorations are being created and will be available at that time. Anyone interested in helping with this project is welcome. For information call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

American Legion, Post 118

The American Legion, Post 118, will hold its next regular monthly meeting on at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 151 E. Line St., Bishop. All veterans are welcome. For information, call Ray White, (760) 873-5839.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Bishop Paiute Community Market

Local produce, traditional foods, arts and crafts, and live music at 5 p.m. at the Owens Valley Paiute Shoshone Cultural Center, 2300 W. Line St., Bishop. For more information, call Market Manager Gaylene Kinzy, (760)784-4782.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.