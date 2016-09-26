Coming up this week (Sept. 26 - Sept. 30)

Monday, Sept. 26

Bishop City Council

The Bishop City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers, City Hall, 301 W. Line St.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Rotary club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N Sierra Highway. The program will be Bob Harrington of the Inyo County Water District. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call Sue Lyndes for information, (760) 873-4958.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 1 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will meet at 10 a.m. 2957 Birch St. For more information call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

Free Senior Computer Classes

Free weekly computer and Internet classes are being offered at the Bishop Senior Center on Mondays and at the Bishop Library on Wednesdays. Beginner-level classes are from 3-4:30 p.m. and intermediate-level classes are 5-6:30 p.m. The purpose is to help people become more acquainted with computer and Internet skills needed in today’s online environment. Classes are a hands-on and interactive using iPads and Windows laptops provided during class. For more information, please call the instructor Charles James at (760) 263-9687 for dates of classes.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome. Call Mike Johnston at (760) 937-6663 for more information.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 1 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

First 5 Inyo

Come rock your lego, duplo, or wooden blocks with First 5 Inyo the first Thursday of every month at Bishop Indian Head Start at 405 N. Barlow. Parents of children from birth to five can qualify for free toys through participation in the coaching program at 5:30 p.m., and your entire family is welcome to come play together at 6 p.m. Call Jody at (760) 873-6453 for more info or email your RSVP to jveenker@inyocounty.us.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. TOPS can help you reach your weight loss goals by providing you with the tools, information, support, and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Friday, Sept. 30

Fall Colors Cruise & Car Show

The Fall Colors Cruise & Car Show is a free event for visitors at the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Bishop. Registration and hanging out from 4:30-8:30 p.m. at the Vons/K-Mart parking lot. A weekend full of events at the Tri-County Fairgrounds, 1141 N. Main St. Fall Colors Cruise & Car Show Open to 1974 and older classics, street rods, customs, trucks, and special interest vehicles.

Community Market

The Bishop Paiute Community Market local growers, artists and food vendors from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Owens Valley Paiute Shoshone Cultural Center, 2300 W. Line St., Bishop. For information, (760) 873-3584.