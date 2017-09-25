Coming up this week (Sept. 25-Sept. 30)

Monday, Sept. 25

Bishop City Council

The Bishop City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 301 W. Line St. The meeting will be streamed live on Channel 12 or online at cityofbishop.com.

Walking Water

Walking Water is having an evening event to share about the three-year journey that began at Mono Lake in 2015 and will conclude this October at the Pacific Ocean. The Talking Water/potluck dinner event will start at 6 p.m. at the Bishop Paiute Community Center, 405 N. Barlow Lane, Bishop. Along with a dish to share, participants are asked to bring their own dinnerware (plate, utensils, cup) to minimize waste. For more information, contact Kate Bunney, (310) 307-6963.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Tennis

There will be social double tennis at the Bishop City Park tennis courts at 9 a.m.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Lions Club Bingo Night

The Independence Lions Club will be hosting Bingo and a desert social at the American Legion Hall, 201 S. Edwards in Independence. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the first Bingo game starts promptly at 6 p.m. Price is $10 and includes eight Bingo games plus desert and coffee. The Independence Lions Club is dedicated to serving the Independence community. All profits raised at its fundraisers are used for charitable and service projects. Student scholarships, highway Christmas decorations and holiday gifts for skilled nursing residents are just some of the Lions projects conducted throughout the year. For more information, call David, (760) 920 8061.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a workshop at 2957 Birch St. starting at 10 a.m. The organization invites anyone who is interested in an active volunteer group that supports the hospital in purchasing life-saving equipment. Holiday crafts are created to be sold at the Nov. 4 boutique. For more information, call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Astronomy Fall Lecture Series

This lecture will feature Scott Edgington (NASA/JPL) who will be speaking from 6-7 p.m. on “Cassini-Huygens Mission to Saturn: Its Grand Finale and Legacy” at the Bishop campus of Cerro Coso Community College, 4090 W. Line St., Bishop. The lectures are free. For more information, call Mark Hodges, (760) 358-6410.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Big Pine American Legion

Big Pine American Legion Glacier Post 457 and Auxiliary will hold their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Big Pine Town Hall on Dewey Street. Dinner will be served prior to the meeting beginning at 6 p.m. to welcome everyone back from summer break. All veterans are invited to attend. For more information, contact Rick at (760) 938-2319.

Friday, Sept. 29

Senior activities

Senior citizens and Elders in Inyo County are invited to attend a free and fun monthly activity and health discussion hosted by Inyo County HHS Public Health and Prevention Division. The event is from 11a.m.-1 p.m. at the Elders Building. This month’s activity is decorating your own gift bag. Those interested in attending or for more information, contact Barbara Keller, prevention specialist, (760) 873-4159.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Bishop Elks Lodge Golf tourney

Bishop Elks Lodge No. 1603 will be hosting a charity golf tournament at the Bishop Country Club. Registration will be at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Elks Scholarship Fund. For more information regarding fees or sponsorship, call (760) 873-3221 or Ron Chegwidden, (760) 920-2939.

National Public Lands Day

Join Friends of the Inyo, Eastern Sierra 4WD Club, Sierra Eastside Mountain Bike Association and Bishop BLM to celebrate National Public Lands Day by bringing together diverse recreational users to repair washouts on popular access roads in the Tungsten Hills. Participants will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the junction of Ed Powers Road and Tungsten City Road in Bishop and arrange 4WD carpools to the work locations. Tools and gloves will be provided. Bring water and sunscreen and wear closed-toed shoes and long pants. The event will begin with free breakfast and coffee and conclude with prize giveaways and refreshments at noon.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Those 18 and older are welcome to attend. Doors open at 5 p.m. No sales after 5:45 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Eastside Writing Circle

Eastside Writing Circle meets from 1-2:30 p.m. at The Imagination Lab at 621 W. Line Street, No. 204, across the street from Dwayne’s Friendly Pharmacy in Bishop. There are no fees or dues and all ages and skill levels and drop-ins are welcome. Contact Marilyn (760) 920-8013, marilynbphilip@gmail.com for more information.