Coming up this week (Sept. 12–16)

Monday, Sept. 12

Daughters of the Revolution

The first meeting of the new Daughters of the American Revolution calendar year will be held at 1 p.m. at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant. All women who can, or who are interested in, tracing their family history back to the American Revolution are encouraged to attend. There will be an informative presentation by Master Food Preservers of Inyo and Mono counties. For questions and to RSVP, call Susan at (760) 873-4676.

Big Pine Civic Club

The September meeting will be begin at 7 p.m. at the Big Pine Town Hall. Residents are invited to come find out what is happening in the community and the county. For more information, contact Cindy at (760) 938-2868.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

NIH Board Meeting

The Northern Inyo Healthcare District will hold a special meeting at 8 a.m. in the board room at the hospital annex building, 2957 Birch St.

Rotary club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N Sierra Highway. Wyn Spiller from Rotary District 5190 will be the guest speaker. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call Sue Lyndes for information, (760) 873-4958.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 1 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a combined board and general meeting at 10 a.m. After the meeting there will be a potluck salad lunch. Bring you favorite salad and enjoy the fun. For more information call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

Free Senior Computer Classes

Free weekly computer and Internet classes are being offered at the Bishop Senior Center on Mondays and at the Bishop Library on Wednesdays. Beginner-level classes are from 3-4:30 p.m. and intermediate-level classes are 5-6:30 p.m. The purpose is to help people become more acquainted with computer and Internet skills needed in today’s online environment. Classes are a hands-on and interactive using iPads and Windows laptops provided during class. For more information, please call the instructor Charles James at (760) 263-9687 for dates of classes.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome. Call Mike Johnston at (760) 937-6663 for more information.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 1 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

First 5 Inyo

Come rock your lego, duplo, or wooden blocks with First 5 Inyo the first Thursday of every month at Bishop Indian Head Start at 405 N. Barlow. Parents of children from birth to five can qualify for free toys through participation in the coaching program at 5:30 p.m., and your entire family is welcome to come play together at 6 p.m. Call Jody at (760) 873-6453 for more info or email your RSVP to jveenker@inyocounty.us.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. TOPS can help you reach your weight loss goals by providing you with the tools, information, support, and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Friday, Sept. 16

Community Market

The Bishop Paiute Community Market local growers, artists and food vendors from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Owens Valley Paiute Shoshone Cultural Center, 2300 W. Line St., Bishop. For information, (760) 873-3584.