Coming up this week (Sept. 11-15

Ongoing

Care Shuttle Drivers needed

CareShuttle, a collaborative, non-emergent community transportation program, is looking for volunteer drivers to take patients to and from medical appointments when transportation by the Eastern Sierra Transit Authority, family support or a friend is not available. CareShuttle is a door-to-door, curb-to-curb service within a 60-mile radius of the city of Bishop, reaching from Mammoth Lakes to Lone Pine.

Volunteer drivers do not need to have a medical background. They must have a valid driver’s license, clean driving record and proof of auto insurance. Volunteers must be willing and able to drive between Mammoth Lakes and Lone Pine. They may also have to wait patiently until all necessary medical appointments are complete.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to call Greg Bissonette at (760) 873-2166.

See’s candy

A large assortment of See’s candy is available in the Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary gift shop. The shop is located in the lobby of the hospital. Store hours are noon-4 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call Vivian Mitchel, (760) 872-4774.

Monday, Sept. 11

City council

The Bishop City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 301 W. Line St. The meeting will be streamed live on Channel 12 or online at cityofbishop.com.

Big Pine Civic Club

The Big Pine Civic Club will meet at 7 p.m., at Big Pine Town Hall. Residents are invited to come and find out what is happening in the community and the county. For more information, contact Cindy (760) 938-2868.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Tennis

There will be social double tennis at the Bishop City Park tennis courts at 9 a.m.

County supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors meets in regular session at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Chambers at the County Administrative Center in Independence, 224 N. Edwards St.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Read With Me

Read With Me is seeking volunteers to read one-on-one with elementary students in Bishop and Big Pine. There will be an informational meeting and volunteer training from noon-12:45 p.m. at Bishop Elementary School, 800 W. Elm St. For more information, contact Mini (ICSOS), (760) 873-3262, ext. 2106, or Sarah (Altrusa), (760) 920-8762.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Indian Creek Service District

The Indian Creek-Westridge Community Service District will be holding a Special Board of Directors meeting at 6 p.m. at the Christian Science Church at the corner of W. Line St and Grandview Dr.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a combined general and board meeting at 2957 Birch St. starting at 10 a.m. All officers and members are encouraged to attend and help plan future activities. For more information call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Bishop Paiute Community Market

Local produce, traditional foods, arts and crafts, and live music at 5 p.m. at the Owens Valley Paiute Shoshone Cultural Center, 2300 W. Line St., Bishop. For more information, call Market Manager Gaylene Kinzy, (760)784-4782.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

School Board

The board of directors for the Bishop Unified School District will meet at 6:30 in the Carl Lind Board Room at Bishop Union High School.

Big Pine American Legion

Big Pine American Legion Glacier Post 457 and Auxiliary will hold their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Big Pine Town Hall on Dewey Street. Dinner will be served prior to the meeting beginning at 6 p.m. to welcome everyone back from summer break. All veterans are invited to attend. For more information, contact Rick at (760) 938-2319.

Friday, Sept. 15

Millpond Music Festival

Live entertainment – eclectic selection of traditional and contemporary music. Children’s arts and crafts activities, workshops by performers. Organized by Inyo Council for the Arts, (760) 873-8014.