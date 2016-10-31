Coming up this week (Oct. 31 – Nov. 4)

Monday, Oct. 31

Tablet class

Free classes are being offered at the Bishop Senior Center for iPads and Android tablets. Beginner class will be from 3-4:30 p.m. Intermediate class will be from 5-6 p.m. The classes are offered by the Desert Mountain Research, Conservation and Development Council through a grant from the Margaret Pillsbury Foundation. For more information, please call the instructor, Charles James, at (760) 614-0546 or send an email to: Freelance.Charles.James@gmail.com.

Altar Walk

The Dia De Los Meurtos festival Altar Walk will take place from 5-7 p.m. during Lone Pine’s Main St. Trick or Treat. View and vote on many artistic commemorative altars. Costumes are welcome and maps are available at the Lone Pien Library or the Totem and Bonanza Restaurants. Winners will be announced during the Dia de los Muertos Festival on Nov. 6. Call (760) 876-4321 or visit:lonepinesugarskulls.weebly.com.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Rotary club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call Sue Lyndes for information, (760) 873-4958.

American Legion Auxiliary

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 118 will meet at 3 p.m., at the Alata-One conference room, 462 N. Main St., Bishop, CA 93514. All women with a military family-member background are welcome. For information, please phone Joyce Curwick (760) 872-1283 or Danielle White (760) 873-5839.

Moms Club Pack

A care package pack for overseas military will take place at 6 p.m. at the Bishop City Hall Auditorium. The Moms Club board will have a meeting at 5:30. All donations are welcome and can be dropped off the day of the pack.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will be finalizing pricing of the holiday boutique items at 2957 Birch St. at 10 a.m. The boutique will be held at the Catholic church from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5. For more information call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

IMACA meeting

The Inyo Mono Advocates for Community Action, Inc. (IMACA) Board of Directors regular meeting will be at 2 p.m. at the Inyo Mono Advocates for Community Action Main Office, upstairs meeting room, located at 137 E. South Street, Bishop. For more information, please call (760) 873-8557 or send email to hr@imaca.net or stop by the IMACA office, or the IMACA website, www.imaca.net.

Computer Classes

Free classes are being offered at the Bishop Senior Center for Windows laptops. Beginner class will be from 3-4:30 p.m. Intermediate class will be from 5-6 p.m. The classes are offered by the Desert Mountain Research, Conservation and Development Council through a grant from the Margaret Pillsbury Foundation. For more information, please call the instructor, Charles James, at (760) 614-0546 or send an email to: Freelance.Charles.James@gmail.com.

American Legion

American Legion Post 118, will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 151 E. Line St., Bishop, CA 93514. All Veterans are welcome. For information, please phone Dan Stone (760) 920-8949.

Photographers Club

The Eastern Sierra Photography Club will hold a special program by Ron Oriti on how to photography birds and reptiles. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Astorgas. For more information, call Lynn at (&60) 937-7736.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome. Call Mike Johnston at (760) 937-6663 for more information.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 1 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

First 5 Inyo

Come rock your lego, duplo, or wooden blocks with First 5 Inyo the first Thursday of every month at Bishop Indian Head Start at 405 N. Barlow. Parents of children from birth to five can qualify for free toys through participation in the coaching program at 5:30 p.m., and your entire family is welcome to come play together at 6 p.m. Call Jody at (760) 873-6453 for more info or email your RSVP to jveenker@inyocounty.us.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. TOPS can help you reach your weight loss goals by providing you with the tools, information, support, and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Friday, Nov. 4

Community Market

The Bishop Paiute Community Market local growers, artists and food vendors from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Owens Valley Paiute Shoshone Cultural Center, 2300 W. Line St., Bishop. For information, (760) 873-3584.