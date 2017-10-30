Coming up this week (Oct. 30-Nov. 3)

Ongoing

Craft fair venue change

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church will be having its annual craft fair at the City of Bishop auditorium for this year only since the church’s parish hall is being remodeled and is not available for use. There is room for a few more vendors than usual due to the change of venue, so those interested are encouraged to reserve their spaces early. Tables are $30 each. The craft fair will be held from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 2. For more information, call Heidi at (760) 873-9171 or Dianne at (760) 873-4609 for more information.

Tax-Aid volunteers needed

The Bishop AARP Tax-Aide site is looking for volunteers for the upcoming tax season. The AARP is looking for Tax Counselors, Client Facilitators (Greeter/Receptionist) and Translators. Client Facilitators and Translators require minimal training. Tax Counselors will receive specialized training utilizing IRS/AARP provided materials. The materials are provided in early December, which allows time for self-study prior to the classroom training. The classroom training is scheduled for January 4-5 and 8-11. Register online at www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaidevolunteer. For more information, call Sue Stavlo at (760) 934-5674 or Melissa Best-Baker at (760) 920-1132.

Senior Center vendors wanted

The Bishop Senior Center requests applications to be vendors at its boutique Saturday, Nov. 4. Contact Sonja Spry, (760) 872-2351, or Karen Hoodman, (208) 365-9021.

Diaper donations needed

Inyo County First 5 is now accepting diaper donations in sizes 3, 4 and 5s including baby wipes. The Diaper Depot helps families in times of financial stress and is primarily supported by donations from the community. The agency’s inventory is running low, and needs help. Donations of diapers and wipes can be dropped off at the Inyo County First 5 office at 568 W. Line Street, Bishop, during business hours Monday-Friday. For more information, call First 5 at (760) 873-6453.

See’s candy

A large assortment of See’s candy is available in the Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary gift shop. The shop is located in the lobby of the hospital. Store hours are noon-4 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call Vivian Mitchel, (760) 872-4774.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Tennis

There will be social double tennis at the Bishop City Park tennis courts at 9 a.m.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Carnival

The Neighborhood Church will hold a carnival from 5-8 p.m. at the church. There will be a trunk of treating, cotton candy, popcorn, food vendors, bouncy houses, games and more. This event is free.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary Board Meeting

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will meet to price all boutique items at 10 a.m. at the hospital annex building, 2957 Birch St. All members are encouraged to attend and help. For more information, call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

American Legion

The American Legion, Post No. 118, will hold its next regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 151 E. Line St. All veterans are welcome. For information, call Ray White (760) 873-5839.

Photographers club

The Eastern Sierra Photographers Club will meet at 7 p.m. at Astorga’s Mexican restaurant in Bishop. The subject will be fall colors. For more information, call Lynn, (760) 937-7736.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Daughters of the Revolution

The Daughters of the American Revolution is holding its monthly meeting 1 p.m. at Astorga’s on N. Sierra Highway. To commemorate Veterans Day this month, there will be a guest veteran sharing his experiences. Members and non-members are welcome, but RSVP with Lana at (760) 873-3433.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Friday, Nov. 3

Fall Highball Craggin’ Classic

The fifth annual Highball Craggin’ Classic climbing festival will take place from Nov. 3-5. For more information, visit cragginclassic.com.