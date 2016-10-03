Coming up this week (Oct 3 – Oct. 7)

Monday, Oct. 3

Sierra Highlands District Meet

The Sierra Highlands Community Services District will hold its bimonthly board of directors meeting at 7 p.m. in the conference room of Van Tassell and Paegel CPA offices at 119 MacIver St. in Bishop.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Rotary club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call Sue Lyndes for information, (760) 873-4958.

American Legion Auxiliary

The American Legion Auxiliary will meet at the AltaOne conference room at 3 p.m. The auxiliary meets the first Tuesday of every month. For more information, contact Danielle White at (760) 873-5839.

High Sierra Chorus

The High Sierra Chorus’s fall session, “Sounds of Christmas,” will begin with voicings from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The regular rehearsals are from 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday. For more information, call Lou Ann at (760) 873-5088, or email smdbaugh@gmail.com.

Bishop Creek Water Association

The Bishop Water Creek Association will meet at 7 p.m. at the LADWP Administration Building Multipurpose Room, 300 Mandich St.The agenda for the meeting is posted on the association’s website, www.bishopcreekwater.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop

American Legion

The AMERICAN LEGION, POST 118, will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m., at the Elks Lodge, 151 E. Line St., Bishop. All Veterans are welcome. For information, please phone Dan Stone (760) 920-8950.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome. Call Mike Johnston at (760) 937-6663 for more information.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 1 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Bishop Fire Commission

The Board of Fire Commissioners for the Bishop Rural Fire Protection District will meet at 2 p.m. at the Bishop Fire Station located at 209 W. Line St. For questions, call (760) 873-5485.

First 5 Inyo

Come rock your lego, duplo, or wooden blocks with First 5 Inyo the first Thursday of every month at Bishop Indian Head Start at 405 N. Barlow. Parents of children from birth to five can qualify for free toys through participation in the coaching program at 5:30 p.m., and your entire family is welcome to come play together at 6 p.m. Call Jody at (760) 873-6453 for more info or email your RSVP to jveenker@inyocounty.us.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. TOPS can help you reach your weight loss goals by providing you with the tools, information, support, and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Friday, Oct. 7

Community Market

The Bishop Paiute Community Market local growers, artists and food vendors from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Owens Valley Paiute Shoshone Cultural Center, 2300 W. Line St., Bishop. For information, (760) 873-3584.