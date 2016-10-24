Coming up this week (Oct. 24 – 29)

Monday, Oct. 24

Tablet class

Free classes are being offered at the Bishop Senior Center for iPads and Android tablets. Beginner class will be from 3-4:30 p.m. Intermediate class will be from 5-6 p.m. The classes are offered by the Desert Mountain Research, Conservation and Development Council through a grant from the Margaret Pillsbury Foundation. For more information, please call the instructor, Charles James, at (760) 614-0546 or send an email to: Freelance.Charles.James@gmail.com.

Bishop City Council

The Bishop City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 301 W. Line St.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Rotary club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N Sierra Highway. The program will be Lisa Fontana, Inyo County superintendent of schools Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call Sue Lyndes for information, (760) 873-4958.

InyO County Supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors meets at 10 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Room, County Administrative Center, 224 N. Edwards, Independence.

OVPS Board of Trustees

The Owens Valley Career Development Center is holding its monthly Owens Valley Board of Trustees meeting at 3 p.m. at the Owens Valley Paiute Shoshone Cultural Center in Bishop. Tribal members from all area tribes are welcome.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will meet at 10 a.m., at 2957 Berch St. to price all boutique items. Please bring all handmade items made at home for the boutique. For more information call Shirley Stone (760) 872-1914.

Computer Classes

Free classes are being offered at the Bishop Senior Center for Windows laptops. Beginner class will be from 3-4:30 p.m. Intermediate class will be from 5-6 p.m. The classes are offered by the Desert Mountain Research, Conservation and Development Council through a grant from the Margaret Pillsbury Foundation. For more information, please call the instructor, Charles James, at (760) 614-0546 or send an email to: Freelance.Charles.James@gmail.com.

Owens River Democratic Club

The Owens River Democratic Club will have its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Pizza Factory in Bishop.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Medicare Clinic

A free Medicare clinic will be held in Lone Pine for those who wish to enroll in the 2017 Part D. The clinic will take place at the senior center beginning at 10 a.m. Reservations are required. (760) 872-2043.

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome. Call Mike Johnston at (760) 937-6663 for more information.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 1 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

First 5 Inyo

Come rock your lego, duplo, or wooden blocks with First 5 Inyo the first Thursday of every month at Bishop Indian Head Start at 405 N. Barlow. Parents of children from birth to five can qualify for free toys through participation in the coaching program at 5:30 p.m., and your entire family is welcome to come play together at 6 p.m. Call Jody at (760) 873-6453 for more info or email your RSVP to jveenker@inyocounty.us.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. TOPS can help you reach your weight loss goals by providing you with the tools, information, support, and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Friday, Oct. 28

Community Market

The Bishop Paiute Community Market local growers, artists and food vendors from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Owens Valley Paiute Shoshone Cultural Center, 2300 W. Line St., Bishop. For information, (760) 873-3584.

Bunco Fundraiser

A fundraiser for the Home Street Middle School’s Washington DC trip will be held at the Bishop VFW Post. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., games begin at 7 p.m. There will be a money sack, prizes, snacks and deserts. Ages 21 and older only. Admission $30 per person.