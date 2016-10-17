Coming up this week (Oct. 17 – 21)

Monday, Oct. 17

Inyo Associates

Inyo Associates will meet at Boulder Creek RV Resort at 5:30 p.m. for social hour with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Menu will be a Jaque Special Surprise for $20. Make checks payable to the Museum of Western Film History; RSVP with the Lone Pine Chamber of Commerce, (760) 876-4444 or info@lonepinechamber.org.

Free computer classes

Free weekly computer and internet classes will be held at the Bishop Senior Center. The Basic Beginner level class for Windows laptops will begin at 3 p.m. An Advanced Beginner/Intermediate level class will begin at 5 p.m. For more information, call Charles James, at (760) 614-0546

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Rotary club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call Sue Lyndes for information, (760) 873-4958.

Big Pine Fire Protection District

The Big Pine Fire Protection District regular meeting for the board of commissioners will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Big Pine Fire House.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will meet at 10 a.m., at 2957 Berch St. This is a volunteer group that supports buying life saving equipment for our hospital. They will be working on items to be sold at the holiday boutique. For more information call Shirley Stone (760) 872-1914.

Mesa Community Service

Mesa Community Service District meeting will be at 6 p.m. at 483 Arboles.

Groundwater meeting

The board of directors for the tri-valley groundwater management district will meet at 7 p.m. at the Chalfant Community Center. The meeting will include a workshop on the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act by the California Department of Water Resources and will address requirements of the possible establishment of a Groundwater Management Agency and preparing a Groundwater Sustainability Plan for the Tri-Valley area.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome. Call Mike Johnston at (760) 937-6663 for more information.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 1 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

First 5 Inyo

Come rock your lego, duplo, or wooden blocks with First 5 Inyo the first Thursday of every month at Bishop Indian Head Start at 405 N. Barlow. Parents of children from birth to five can qualify for free toys through participation in the coaching program at 5:30 p.m., and your entire family is welcome to come play together at 6 p.m. Call Jody at (760) 873-6453 for more info or email your RSVP to jveenker@inyocounty.us.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. TOPS can help you reach your weight loss goals by providing you with the tools, information, support, and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

United we Ride

United We Ride will meet for its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. in the conference room at the Pizza Factory in Bishop. All riders are welcome! For more information, call Dale Renfro at (760) 873-7632.

Friday, Oct. 21

Community Market

The Bishop Paiute Community Market local growers, artists and food vendors from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Owens Valley Paiute Shoshone Cultural Center, 2300 W. Line St., Bishop. For information, (760) 873-3584.