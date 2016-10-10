Coming up this week (Oct 10 – Oct. 14)

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Rotary club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N Sierra Highway. A Rotary Exchange student will give a presentation on Santander, Spain. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call Sue Lyndes for information, (760) 873-4958.

Lone Pine USD

The Lone Pine Unified School District Board of Trustees will have a study session at 5 p.m. in the Lone Pine Unified School District Conference Room, 301 S. Hay St., Lone Pine.

High Sierra Chorus

The High Sierra Chorus’s fall session, “Sounds of Christmas,” will begin with voicings from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The regular rehearsals are from 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday. For more information, call Lou Ann at (760) 873-5088, or email smdbaugh@gmail.com.

Bishop City Council

The Bishop City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 377 W. Line St.

LPFD Open house

The Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department will host an open house at 6:30 p.m. at the Town and Hill stations. Hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and sodas will be available for $1. Flu shots will be available at the Town Station for $7 for adults and $3 children with billing to Medicare/Medi-Cal. Call (760) 937-7325 for more information.

Cash4college

This financial aid workshop will provide an introduction to the process of applying for financial aid for families with students graduating from high school in 2017. Meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in Room 137. Contact Lara Andersen with questions. (760) 872-2323.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary Meeting

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a combined general and board meeting at 10 a.m. at the hospital annex building, 2957 Birch St. Flu shots will be available. For more information call Shirley Stone (760) 872-1914.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome. Call Mike Johnston at (760) 937-6663 for more information.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 1 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

First 5 Inyo

Come rock your lego, duplo, or wooden blocks with First 5 Inyo the first Thursday of every month at Bishop Indian Head Start at 405 N. Barlow. Parents of children from birth to five can qualify for free toys through participation in the coaching program at 5:30 p.m., and your entire family is welcome to come play together at 6 p.m. Call Jody at (760) 873-6453 for more info or email your RSVP to jveenker@inyocounty.us.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. TOPS can help you reach your weight loss goals by providing you with the tools, information, support, and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Big Pine Legion and Auxiliary

The Big Pine American Legion and its Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. at Big Pine Town Hall on Dewey Street. All veterans are welcome.

Roller Hockey Sign ups

Sierra Roller Hockey League registration will take place from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Pizza Factory in Bishop. For more information, visit bishophockey.com.

Friday, Oct. 14

Community Market

The Bishop Paiute Community Market local growers, artists and food vendors from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Owens Valley Paiute Shoshone Cultural Center, 2300 W. Line St., Bishop. For information, (760) 873-3584.

Trunk or Treat

The city of Bishop is holding its annual Trunk or Treat celebration on from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Vehicle registration or booth registration is free. There will be a decorating contest with judging at 5:45 p.m. with prizes. Children ages 0-12 can participate in a costume contest at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available as a fundraiser for the Bishop Youth Football and there will be a visit from Smokey Bear. Registration is requested and forms are available at City Hall. Register early to ensure a spot. For more information, contact Karey Poole at City Hall, Community Services Department, (760)873-5863.

An Evening of Hospitality

Calvary Baptist Church will host an evening of hospitality for ladies age 12 and up, beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased at the church office, 1100 W. Line Street or by calling (760) 872-8136. Tickets will not be sold at the door.