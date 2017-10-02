Coming up this week (Oct. 1-6)

Ongoing

Arts and crafts vendors wanted

Arts and crafts vendors are wanted for the Columbus Day weekend at the Lone Pine Film Festival Oct. 5-8, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. The Arts and Crafts Show will be at Spainhower Park. For more information and for forms, go to www.lonepinefilmfestival.org/vendors-2017 or vendormanager@lonepinefilmfestival.org.

Senior Center vendors wanted

The Bishop Senior Center requests applications to be vendors at its boutique Saturday, Nov. 4. Contact Sonja Spry, (760) 872-2351, or Karen Hoodman, (208) 365-9021.

Diaper donations needed

Inyo County First 5 is now accepting diaper donations in sizes 3, 4 and 5s including baby wipes. The Diaper Depot helps families in times of financial stress and is primarily supported by donations from the community. The agency’s inventory is running low, and needs help. Donations of diapers and wipes can be dropped off at the Inyo County First 5 office at 568 W. Line Street, Bishop, during business hours Monday-Friday. For more information, call First 5 at (760) 873-6453.

See’s candy

A large assortment of See’s candy is available in the Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary gift shop. The shop is located in the lobby of the hospital. Store hours are noon-4 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call Vivian Mitchel, (760) 872-4774.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Tennis

There will be social double tennis at the Bishop City Park tennis courts at 9 a.m.

County supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors meets in regular session at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Chambers at the County Administrative Center in Independence, 224 N. Edwards St.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

American Legion Auxiliary

American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 118, will hold its regular monthly meeting 3 p.m. at AltaOne conference room, 462 N. Main St., Bishop. All women with a military family-member background are welcome. For information, call Joyce Curwick, (760) 872-1283, or Danielle White, (760) 873-5839. The group also will be raising money for Girls State with a yard sale on Oct. 28. Anyone who has items to donate to the sale may call Danielle White.

Moonlight Mammograms

Moonlight Mammograms will be held at Northern Inyo Hospital from 5-830 p.m. for busy women ages 40 and up. No appointment necessary. For those with questions regarding insurance coverage or financial aid, call (760) 873-2155.

High Sierra Chorus

Women of all ages are invited to come to the High Sierra Chorus’ fall session, “Sounds of Christmas,” session and enjoy singing four-part acapella harmony this Christmas. The $50 fee covers music, a CD, the director and rehearsal hall. Registration and voicing take place from 6-6:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church on Main Street in Bishop with the rehearsal beginning right after. For more information, call Lou Ann, (760) 873-5088, or Susan, (760) 872-2652 or smdbaugh@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a workshop at 10 a.m. at 2957 Birch St. The final touches are being made on the holiday items featured at the holiday boutique to be held at 2957 Birch on the corner of Grandview Nov. 4. All members are encouraged to come help put the last items together. For more information, call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

American Legion, Post 118

The American Legion, Post 118, will hold its next regular monthly meeting on at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 151 E. Line St., Bishop. All veterans are welcome. For information, phone Ray White (760) 873-5839.

Photographers Club

The Eastern Sierra Photographers Club meeting will be at 7 p.m. at Astorga’s Mexican restaurant in Bishop. The subject will be fall colors. For more information, call Lynn, (760) 937-7736, or Jerry, (760) 872-1660.

Community Concerts Association

Bishop Community Concerts Association presents Duetto in concert – “Favorite Love Songs of Stage and Screen” at 7 p.m. at the Bishop Union High School’s Dorothy Joseph Theater. For more information go to http://www.bishopcca.org.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Lone Pine Film Festival

The weekend starts with a Museum of Western Film History reception Thursday at 4:30 p.m. A special screening presentation at 7 p.m. in the Lone Pine High School auditorium will be “Floating Horses – The Life of Casey Tibbs” with an introduction by Wyatt McCrea and discussion with Director Justin Koehler.

Bishop Paiute Community Market

Local produce, traditional foods, arts and crafts, and live music at 5 p.m. at the Owens Valley Paiute Shoshone Cultural Center, 2300 W. Line St., Bishop. For more information, call Market Manager Gaylene Kinzy, (760)784-4782.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Astronomy Fall Lecture Series

This lecture will feature Scott Edgington (NASA/JPL) who will be speaking from 6-7 p.m. on “Cassini-Huygens Mission to Saturn: Its Grand Finale and Legacy.”

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Friday, Oct. 6

Lone Pine Film Festival

For a schedule of events go to http://www.lonepinefilmfestival.org.

Fall Colors Cruise and Car Show

Tri-County Fairgrounds in Bishop. Show and Shine, music, Altrusa’s Fine Art Show and Sale, Arts and Crafts Fair, and more. A weekend full of events at the Tri- County Fairgrounds in Bishop.

‘SUDS,’ The Rocking ’60s Musical

This rollicking, fun-loving musical will be performed at the Bishop Elks Lodge three weekends in October at 7 p.m. The all-star cast will perform 35 amazing musical numbers straight out of the rockin’ ’60s, all set in a local laundromat. Tickets are $20 each and are available from www.playhouse395.com or http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3046645. For more info call (760) 920-9100.