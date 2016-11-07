Coming up this week (Nov. 7 – Nov. 11)

Monday, Nov. 7

Free Medicare Clinic in Bishop

HICAP can help you compare, select and enroll in the 2017 Part D plan that best fits your needs. There will be a free clinic at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park starting at 10 a.m. Reservations required. Call (760) 872-2043 for an appointment.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Rotary club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N Sierra Highway. Lara Andersen, Guidance Director and Counselor, Bishop Union High School, will be the guest speaker. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Indian Creek-Westridge

The Indian Creek-Westridge Community Services District will be holding its regular quarterly Board of Directors meeting at 7 p.m. at the Christian Science Church at the corner of W. Line Street and Grandview Drive.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a combined general and board meeting at 10 a.m. at the hospital annex on Birch Street. This will be its last meeting for this year. Members and friends will discuss the results of the boutique and plans for next year. For more information call Shirley Stone (760) 872-1914.

Computer Classes

Free classes are being offered at the Bishop Senior Center for Windows laptops. Beginner class will be from 3-4:30 p.m. Intermediate class will be from 5-6 p.m. The classes are offered by the Desert Mountain Research, Conservation and Development Council through a grant from the Margaret Pillsbury Foundation. For more information, please call the instructor, Charles James, at (760) 614-0546 or send an email to: Freelance.Charles.James@gmail.com.

Audition workshop

The Playhouse 395 “Mary Poppins” Audition Workshop will take place from 6-9 p.m at Bishop Union High School. All who are interested in auditioning are welcome. Learn about the play, get an overview of the various roles and take part in mini-courses in movement, vocal techniques and basic acting. For more information visit www.playhouse395.com or call or text (760) 920-9100.

Audubon Presentation

Guest speaker, Santiago Escruceria, will be giving a presentation on Colombia and changing politics and attitudes toward tourism, specifically birding tourism, at the Eastern Sierra Audubon’s November program. The program will be held at the U.S. Forest Service/Bureau of Land Management building in Bishop on West Line Street, near the DMV. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the presentation starting at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome. Call Mike Johnston at (760) 937-6663 for more information.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 1 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. TOPS can help you reach your weight loss goals by providing you with the tools, information, support, and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Astronomy Fall Lecture Series

Cerro Coso Community College and Caltech’s Owens Valley Radio Observatory present the 2016 Astronomy Fall Lecture Series. It runs from 6-7 p.m. at Cerro Coso Community College, Bishop Campus, 4090 W. Line St. Mark Reid (Harvard/SAO) presents “Measuring the Cosmos.”

Big Pine American Legion

Big Pine American Legion Glacier Post 457 and Auxiliary will hold their November meeting at 7 p.m. at the Big Pine Town Hall on Dewey St. All veterans are invited to attend. For more information, contact Rick at 760-938-2319.

Friday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day - Big Pine

The Big Pine American Legion Glacier Post 457 will commemorate Veterans Day with activities beginning at 8 a.m. at the Big Pine Cemetery where Americans flags will be placed on each veteran’s headstone, followed by placing flags on veteran’s headstones at the Woodman Cemetery. Volunteers are asked to come and participate in placing the flags to honor veterans. A public Veterans Day service begins at 11a.m. at the Big Pine Veterans Memorial located at the intersection of Highway 395 and 168. This service will commemorate the signing of the Armistice at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. Following the service, lunch will be served at the Big Pine Town Hall, courtesy of the Big Pine American Legion and Auxiliary, for veterans, their families and guests.

For more information, call Rick at (760) 938-2319.

Veterans Day - Lone Pine

The Lone Pine VFW Post No. 8036 will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. at Mt. Whitney Cemetery.

Veterans Day - Bishop

The VFW Post No. 8988 will commemorate Veterans Day with activities will begin at 7 a.m. at the VFW with the placement of flags downtown. Volunteers are always welcome to participate. The public is invited to attend the Veterans Day service, which will begin at 11 a.m. at Pioneer Cemetery. After the Veterans ceremony there will be a special Honor Guard ceremony in honor of a Spanish American war veteran. Following the service, the VFW Auxiliary will serve lunch at the VFW post at 484 Short Street. For more information, contact the VFW at (760) 873-5770 or Cheryl Underhill at (760) 920-0106.