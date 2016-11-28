Coming up this week (Nov. 28 - Dec. 4)

The Inyo Register runs calendar items for free events at no charge. Events requiring paid admission will be charged a nominal fee to use this service. Call Cynthia Sampietro at (760) 873-3535 for more information or email her at classy@inyoregister.com. Due to space limitations, we can only guarantee one run per item. All submissions are subject to editing.

Ongoing

TOY DRIVE

Inyo County HHS Public Health and Prevention is hosting its annual Holiday Toy Drive now through Dec. 9. Donations of new or gently used toys are being welcomed at the First 5 office located at 568 West Line Street in Bishop. The toys will be available to low-income families starting Dec. 12, allowing parents to select a holiday gift as a surprise for their child. Please take this opportunity to donate outgrown or unwanted toys, de-cluttering your home in advance of the holidays, and teaching your children the joy of sharing with others. For more information, please call Melissa at (760) 873-4159 Jody at (760) 873-6453.

SEE’S CANDY, SENIOR CENTER

See’s Candy is now available at the Senior Center behind the Bishop City Park, from 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SEE’S CANDY, NIH AUXILIARY

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary is selling See’s Candy in the gift shop located in the lobby of the hospital. Hours are Monday through Friday noon-4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 28

TEACUP BOX DECORATING

The Foxy Dinc Hummingbird Tea Room will host a tea cup box decorating party at 5:15 p.m. Call (442) 228-5038 for more information.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

ROTARY CLUB OF BISHOP

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

ROTARY CLUB OF BISHOP SUNRISE

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

TRI-COUNTY FAIR BOARD

The Tri-County Fair Board regular meeting will be held at The Tri-County Fairgrounds Office on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 in the Board Room at the Fairgrounds Main Office at 9 a.m.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Free classes are being offered at the Bishop Senior Center for Windows laptops. Beginner class will be from 3-4:30 p.m. Intermediate class will be from 5-6 p.m. The classes are offered by the Desert Mountain Research, Conservation and Development Council through a grant from the Margaret Pillsbury Foundation. For more information, please call the instructor, Charles James, at (760) 614-0546 or send an email to: Freelance.Charles.James@gmail.com.

Thursday, Dec. 1

BISHOP LIONS CLUB

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome. Call Mike Johnston at (760) 937-6663 for more information.

DAUGHTERS OF THE REVOLUTION

The December meeting of the Palisades Glacier Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be held at 1 p.m. at Astorga’s. In keeping with the holiday season, please bring cookies to share with local veteran’s organizations and their outreach to needy veterans this Christmas. For information and to RSVP, please call Susan at (760) 873-4676.

BINGO AT SENIOR CENTER

AARP is offering Bingo at 1 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY

TOPS weight loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. TOPS can help you reach your weight loss goals by providing you with the tools, information, support, and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Friday, Dec. 2

NIH AUXILIARY SALE

The Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will host a after holiday boutique sale from 9 a.m.–noon in the hospital lobby. All items will be 20 percent off. The gift shop will be open offering everything within at a 25 to 50 percent discount with the exception of See’s candy and baby quilts. For more, information call Nona Jones (760) 872-6662.

BUHS CHOIRS

Bishop Union High School choirs will perform at the AARP meeting at 1:30 p.m. at the Senior Center behind the City Park. Admission is free.

FOI WINTER GATHERING

The Friends of the Inyo Winter Gathering/Fundraiser will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Inyo Council for the Arts with the documentary “Wrenched” starting at 7:30 p.m. The event will feature beer from Mountain Rambler Brewery, wine from Barefoot Wines, popcorn and snacks from the Mono Market and a raffle that includes items from Patagonia. Tickets are $10 and include a beer or glass of wine. Available online at brownpaperevents.com and at the Friends of the Inyo office. More information at www.friendsoftheinyo.org.

Saturday, Dec. 3

CHRISTMAS BOOTH

St. Stephen Catholic Church in Big Pine will be hosting a Christmas booth from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at OLPH Catholic Church Parish Hall on 849 Home Street in Bishop. All homemade crafts made by parishioners will be featured. Proceeds will benefit St. Stephen’s Building Repair Fund. For information or donations call Rose at (760) 938-2911..

BISHOP’S CHRISTMAS PARADE, TREE LIGHTING, STREET OF LIGHTS

Parade begins 4:30 p.m. at High Country Lumber and heads north on Main Street, ending at Bishop City Park for the official tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Then, stroll downtown for the Street of Lights party. Visit local shops to get a head start on holiday shopping and have your map stamped to win great prizes in the huge raffle. Free refreshments, caroling, fire rings, Santa and fun for all.

BINGO AT SENIOR CENTER

AARP is offering Bingo at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. Doors open at 5 p.m., Bingo starts at 6 p.m. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

CHRISTMAS WITH MOZART

The Eastern Sierra Community Choir will present its annual concert at 7:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 58 Ranch Rd. in Mammoth. The concert, “Christmas with Mozart,” will include Mozart’s Missa Brevis in B-flat major, along with other traditional holiday favorites and sing-along carols with the audience. The concert opens with the song “Blizzard!” which evokes the chill of winter and an oncoming snowstorm. The performance concludes with the final movement of Camille Saint-Saens’ Christmas Oratorio, “Tollite Hostias.” Everyone is welcome to attend these Eastern Sierra Community Choir performances. The concerts are free, however, donations are gratefully accepted.

Sunday, Dec. 4

EASTSIDE WRITING CIRCLE

Eastside Writing Circle meets from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Highlands Mobile Home Park Senior Community Center, 1440 MacGregor. There are no fees or dues and all ages and skill levels and drop-ins are welcome. Contact Marilyn (760) 920-8013, marilynbphilip@gmail.com for more information.

TREE LIGHTING, BIG PINE

The Big Pine Civic Club will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting program beginning at 5 p.m. at the Roosevelt Tree, located at the intersection of Highway 395 and Highway 168 in Big Pine. There will be Christmas music, refreshments, and a visit from Ol’ Saint Nick himself. Gift bags for the little ones will be provided by the Big Pine Fireman’s Association. For more information, contact Cindy (760) 938-2868.

CHRISTMAS WITH MOZART

The Eastern Sierra Community Choir will present its annual concert at 7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church 205 N. Fowler St. in Bishop. The concert, “Christmas with Mozart,” will include Mozart’s Missa Brevis in B-flat major, along with other traditional holiday favorites and sing-along carols with the audience. The concert opens with the song “Blizzard!” which evokes the chill of winter and an oncoming snowstorm. The performance concludes with the final movement of Camille Saint-Saens’ Christmas Oratorio, “Tollite Hostias.” Everyone is welcome to attend these Eastern Sierra Community Choir performances. The concerts are free; however, donations are gratefully accepted.