Coming up this week (Nov. 27-Dec. 3)

Monday, Nov. 27

Bishop City Council

The Bishop City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 301 W. Line St. The meeting will be streamed live on Channel 12 or online at cityofbishop.com.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

Bishop Bridge Club

The Bishop Bridge Club meets every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. at the St. Timothy’s Anglican Church parish hall. New members always are welcome. For more information, call (760) 873-4325.

CNPS Annual potluck, program

The annual Bristlecone Chapter potluck begins at 5:30 p.m. at the White Mountain Research Center, 3000 E. Line St., Bishop. Bring food, drink, and conversation to share (also bring plates and utensils). Members and non-members welcome. Bristlecone Chapter elections follow the potluck at 6:45 p.m.; the chapter program begins at 7 p.m. The chapter program will be a collection of slides from any and all attendees. The theme is “Botanical Slides or Lies.” Bring up to 10 photos on a drive (or email them to mslaton02@gmail.com beforehand), highlighting your year’s botanical adventures. Photos may be factual or fabricated - the audience will judge any embellishments.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Astronomy lecture

Vikram Ravi, Caltech, presents “What We Don’t Know About the Universe” at 6 p.m. at the Bishop Campus of Cerro Coso Community College, 4090 W. Line St., Bishop. The lecture is free.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Friday, Dec. 1

NIH Auxiliary

The Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will host an after boutique sale in the lobby of the hospital starting from 9 a.m.-noon. All holiday items will be 20 percent discounted.. The gift shop will be open with a 25 percent discount. A large assortment of See’s holiday wrapped candy has arrived. No discount on candy. For more information, call Sharon Moore, (760) 872 4198.

Cardinal Village Christmas

Christmas tree sales and holiday gift store open 10 a.m.–6 .p.m. Santa will be here 11 a.m. –3 p.m.

Senior activity

Senior citizens and older adults in southern Inyo County are invited to attend a free and fun monthly activity and health discussion hosted by Inyo County HHS Public Health and Prevention Division. The event is from 10:30 a.m.-noon at Statham Hall in Lone Pine. This month’s activity is creating an ornament for the holiday season. For more information, contact Barbara Keller, prevention specialist, at (760) 873-4159.

Backcountry Film Festival

Friends of the Inyo presents the Backcountry Film Festival at the Inyo Council for the Arts, 137 S. Main St., Bishop. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the film will start at 7 p.m. For more information, call (760) 873-8014.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Holiday Craft Bazaar

The Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fair Fifth Annual Holiday Craft Bazaar will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Heritage Arts Building, Tri-County Fairgrounds. For more information call (760)873-3588 or email info@tricountyfair.com.

Cardinal Village Christmas

Christmas tree sales and holiday gift store open 10 a.m.–6 .p.m. Santa will be here 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Santa Mile

A 1 mile walk/run just prior to Main Street Christmas Parade from 3:45-4:30 p.m. Hosted by Rotary Clubs of Bishop; $10 entry fee, proceeds go to Polio Plus; 3:45 p.m. sign-up in front of Bishop Chamber of Commerce.

Bishop Tree Lighting, Parade

The Bishop Christmas Parade begins 4:30 p.m. at High Country Lumber and heads north on Main Street, ending at Bishop City Park for the official tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Then, stroll downtown for the Street of Lights Party. Visit local shops to get a head start on holiday shopping and have your map stamped to win great prizes in the huge raffle. Raffle will be at 8:30 p.m. at City Park. Visit Santa next to Perry’s Italian Cafe from 6-8 p.m. Free refreshments, caroling, fire rings and Santa. For more information, (760) 873-8405.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Those 18 and older are welcome to attend. Doors open at 5 p.m. No sales after 5:45 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Sunday, Dec. 3

Cardinal Village Christmas

Christmas tree sales and holiday gift store open 10 a.m.–6 .p.m. Santa will be here 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Christmas Shopping, Santa

Christmas event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Bishop Country Club with five vendors, visit with Santa and exchange ornaments. Bring an ornament, take a new one home. The event vendors are It’s All in the Details – designs by Teresa, Perfectly Posh – with Sarah Brown, Piphany – with Amber Southey, Sunflower Boutique – by Amber featuring Piphany, Lipsense – with Kimberly Demakeas and Scentsy – with Melanie Lunney.

Holly Berry Home Tour

The tour begins with a gathering from noon-1p.m. at the Bishop First United Methodist Church with music, a country store and Christmas refreshments. Tours of the homes will begin at 2 p.m. The cost is $18 presale or $20 at the door. For more information, call (760) 872-7701.

Eastside Writing Circle

Eastside Writing Circle meets from 1-2:30 p.m. at The Imagination Lab at 621 W. Line Street, No. 204, across the street from Dwayne’s Friendly Pharmacy in Bishop. There are no fees or dues and all ages and skill levels and drop-ins are welcome. Contact Marilyn (760) 920-8013, marilynbphilip@gmail.com for more information.

Big Pine Tree Lighting

The Big Pine Civic Club will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting program beginning at 5 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 395 and Highway 168 in Big Pine. There will be Christmas music, refreshments and a visit from Ol’ Saint Nick himself. Gift bags for the little ones will be provided by the Big Pine Firemen’s Association. For more information, call Cindy, (760) 938-2868.