Coming up this week (Nov. 20-24)

Monday, Nov. 20

Bishop Bride Club

The Bishop Bridge Club meets every Monday at 12:15 p.m. at the St. Timothy’s Anglican Church parish hall. New members always are welcome. For more information, call (760) 873-4325.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Tennis

There will be social double tennis at the Bishop City Park tennis courts at 9 a.m.

County supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors meets in regular session at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Chambers at the County Administrative Center in Independence, 224 N. Edwards St.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

Bishop Bridge Club

Thursday, Nov. 23

VFW Thanksgiving Dinner

The VFW Post No. 8988 will hold its 21st annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner noon-3 p.m. at the post, located at 484 Short Street. The VFW also is looking for hosts and volunteers to serve the dinner, clean up and be delivery drivers. For more information, call the post at (760) 873-5770 or call Cheryl Underhill at (760) 920-0106.