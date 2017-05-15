Coming up this week (May 15-19)

Ongoing

Veterans Poppies

The Bishop VFW is looking for volunteers to help pass out poppies at the Mule Days Parade on Saturday, May 27. The following Monday, Memorial Day, the VFW will be placing flags on graves of veterans at the E. Line Street Cemetery and along Main Street. Anyone who is interested in helping may contact Cheryl Underhill at (760) 920-0106.

Care Shuttle Drivers needed

CareShuttle, a collaborative, non-emergent community transportation program, is looking for volunteer drivers to take patients to and from medical appointments when transportation by the Eastern Sierra Transit Authority, family support or a friend is not available. CareShuttle is a door-to-door, curb-to-curb service within a 60-mile radius of the city of Bishop, reaching from Mammoth Lakes to Lone Pine.

Volunteer drivers do not need to have medical background. They must have a valid driver’s license, clean driving record and proof of auto insurance. Volunteers must be willing and able to drive between Mammoth Lakes and Lone Pine. They may also have to wait patiently until all necessary medical appointments are complete.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to call Greg Bissonette at (760) 873-2166.

Tuesday, May 16

County board of supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. at the County Administrative Center in Independence.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. The program will be scholarship recipients. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Wednesday, May 17

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

The Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a workshop at 10 a.m. at 2759 Birch St. At the workshops items are assembled to be sold at the annual November holiday boutique. All are welcome to join in this project. All proceeds go to purchasing life-saving equipment for the hospital. For more information, call Shirley Stone (760) 872-1914.

Career Exploration, resources

Eastern Sierra Employment Collaborators will present morning workshops from 9 a.m.-noon at the Whiskey Creek banquet room, and a job fair in the City Park from noon-4 p.m. For more information, call (760) 938-3355.

AYSO Soccer

Online registrations are now open at bishopayso.org. In-person registration dates are from 5-8 p.m. at the Bishop Elementary School Computer Lab, located in third and fourth grade building. Visit Bishopayso.org for more details.

Thursday, May 18

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

United We Ride

United We Ride will meet for its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. in the conference room at the Bishop Pizza Factory. All riders are welcome. For more information, call Dale Renfro, (760) 873-7632.

Garden Party

High Country Lumber will be catering to ladies only at this special event, which will start at 6:30 p.m. There will be appetizers, refreshments, workshops, prizes and gifts. Each Lady will also be able to make and take home a small herb garden craft.

Friday, May 19

Mental Health Awareness

May is mental health awareness month. Inyo County Health and Human services will hold an event from 1-3 p.m. at the baseball field across the street from the dog park. The community is invited to come learn about mental health and bring a kite to fly. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call The Wellness Center at (760) 873-8039.