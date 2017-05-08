Coming up this week (May -12)

Ongoing

See’s Candy

See’s Mothers Cay candy has arrived at the Northern Inyo Hospital gift shop. A large variety is available in the gift shop located in the lobby of Northern Inyo Hospital. Gift shop hours are noon-4 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call Judy Speed, (760) 938-2594,

Care Shuttle Drivers needed

CareShuttle, a collaborative, non-emergent community transportation program, is looking for volunteer drivers to take patients to and from medical appointments when transportation by the Eastern Sierra Transit Authority, family support or a friend is not available. CareShuttle is a door-to-door, curb-to-curb service within a 60-mile radius of the city of Bishop, reaching from Mammoth Lakes to Lone Pine.

Volunteer drivers do not need to have medical background. They must have a valid driver’s license, clean driving record and proof of auto insurance. Volunteers must be willing and able to drive between Mammoth Lakes and Lone Pine. They may also have to wait patiently until all necessary medical appointments are complete.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to call Greg Bissonette at (760) 873-2166.

Monday, May 8

Big Pine Civic Club

The Big Pine Civic Club will hold its May meeting at 7 p.m. at Big Pine Town Hall. The group will be discussing the shaved ice booth, Memorial weekend at Bishop Park and the County will be discussing land records and property tax information. Residents are invited to come and find out what is happening in the community and the county. For more information, call Cindy, (760) 938-2868.

Tuesday, May 9

County board of supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. at the County Administrative Center in Independence.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. The program will be an outgoing exchange student. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Music Program Benefit Concert

Concert pianist Neal Larrabee will give a concert to benefit the Bishop Union High School music program at 7 p.m. at the Dorothy Joseph Auditorium at the high school. For tickets and more information, contact Dick Dawson at (760) 933-2275.

Bishop Creek Water Association

The Bishop Creek Water Association will meet at 7 p.m. at the LADWP Administration Building multi-purpose room at 300 Mandich St. The agenda fro the meeting is posted on the association’s website, www.bishopcreekwater.org.

Wednesday, May 10

IMACA Food Drive

The Wellness Center and the Progress House are partnering to lead a food drive for IMACA. They will be placing donation bags out between E. South Street and the City Park today, and will be picking them up again Friday. Please place the filled bags next to your mailbox to make for easier pick-up. For more information, call the Wellness Center at (760) 873-8039.

Bishop sunrise rotary club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

Tri-County Fair Board

The Board of Directors for the Tri-County Fair will meet at 9 a.m. in the board room at the fairgrounds main office.

NIH Auxiliary

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a combined business and general meeting starting at 10 a.m. at 2957 Birch St. All officers and associates are encouraged to attend to help plan activities. For information call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

Thursday, May 11

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Big Pine American Legion

Big Pine American Legion Glacier Post 457 and Auxiliary will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Big Pine Town Hall on Dewey St. This meeting will include election of new officers for the post. All veterans are invited to attend. For more information, contact Rick at (760) 938-2319.