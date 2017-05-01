Coming up this week (May 1-5)

Monday, May 1

Voter Registration event

South County Advocates will be hosting a voter registration table in front of the Lone Pine Post Office from 1-5:30 p.m. and in front of Joseph’s Market in Lone Pine from noon-5 p.m. Registrants must be United States citizens, residents of California and 18 years old or will be by November 7. Youth age 16 or 17 years old and meet the other requirements may pre-register and will automatically be registered on their eighteenth birthday. Anyone who has moved, changed names, or wants to change party preference must re-register. It’s less than 195 days until the next election.

Tuesday, May 2

Volunteer Workday

The Volunteer Workday at the Swall Wildlife Preserve from 9 a.m.-noon. For more information, email indigo@eslt.org. Participants will continue work started on April 18 to plant and protect bitterbrush seedlings in the Round Fire burn area. Join our volunteer team and help restore.

County board of supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. at the County Administrative Center in Independence.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. The speaker will be Eva Poole-Gilson, The Imagination Lab. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

American Legion Auxiliary

American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 118, will hold its regular monthly meeting 3 p.m. at AltaOne conference room, 462 N. Main St. Bishop. All women with a military family-member background are welcome. For information, call Joyce Curwick (760) 872-1283 or Danielle White,, (760) 873-5839.

MOMSS Club pack

The next MOMSS pack will at 6 p.m., at the Bishop City Hall Auditorium. The board meeting will commence at 5 p.m. for anyone who’s interested in attending. Donations are always welcome and can be dropped off the day of the pack.

Wednesday, May 3

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

The Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a workshop at 10 a.m. at 2759 Birch St. At the workshops items are constructed for the annual holiday boutique held each November. Anyone who would like to help with these fun projects is welcome to join the group. For more information call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

Lone Pine School Board

The Lone Pine Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 5:15 p.m. District Conference Room, 301 S. Hay Street, Lone Pine.

American Legion

The American Legion Post No. 118 will hold its next regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 151 E. Line St., Bishop. All veterans are welcome. For information, call Ray White, (760) 873-5839.

Thursday, May 4

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Dessert Social

The Seventh-Day Adventist Elementary School will hold its annual dessert social from 5-7 p.m. at the school located at 730 Home Street. There will be tons of desserts such as home-made ice cream sandwiches and root beer floats, live entertainment and more.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Live music at ICA

The Bills are a genre-defying acoustic super-group from Western Canada who will be playing at the Inyo Council for the Arts, 137 S. Main St., Bishop, at 7 p.m. With roots in Celtic, bluegrass/old-time, Gypsy jazz, classical, world musica and more, the band has a startlingly original sound, and presents an unforgettable evening of musical mastery.

Friday, May 5

Taste of the Sierra

The Bishop Area Chamber of Commerce will host Taste of the Sierra from 6-9 p.m. in the Charles Brown Auditorium. Local restaurants and catering services will be giving samples of their best dishes the first night of the Home Show. The $25 admission ticket includes two beverages, beer, wine, or soda. Call (760) 873-8405 for more information.