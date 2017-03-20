Coming up this week (March 20-24)

Ongoing

Cat/kitten adoption month

The Inyo County Animal Shelter on County Road in Big Pine is sponsoring an adoption special for cats and kittens. During the month of March, the county is waiving the usual $40 spay/neuter deposit and asking adopters to pay $10 for their adoption fee. Shelter hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call (760) 938-2715.

Easter Candy at NIH gift shop

The Northern Inyo Hospital gift shop has received a large shipment of Easter candy, many verities and assortments. Store hours are noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call Nona Jones, (760) 872-6662.

Monday, March 27

Sierra Highlands CDS

The Sierra Highlands Community Services District will meet at 7 p.m. in the conference room of the Van Tassell and Paegel CPA offices, 119 MacIver St. in Bishop.

Tuesday, March 21

County board of supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. at the County Administrative Center in Independence.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. The program will be Matt and Maria Kemp to give an overview of the “health” and history of cattle ranching in the valley Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Big Pine Fire Protection District

The Big Pine Fire Protection District Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Big Pine Fire House.

Wednesday, March 22

Bishop sunrise rotary club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will have a workshop at 10 a.m. at 2957 Birch St. All are welcome to join in making items for the next holiday boutique in November. The NIH Auxiliary is a volunteer organization that raises funds to purchase life saving equipment for the hospital. For more information, call Shirley Stone at (760) 872-1914.

David Grier at ICA

David Grier, who is widely acclaimed as one of the world’s foremost flatpicking guitarists, will be playing at 7 p.m. at the Inyo Council for the Arts, 137 S. Main St., Bishop.

Thursday, March 23

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

IMACA board meeting

The Inyo Mono Advocates for Community Action board of directors regular meeting has been scheduled for 2 p.m. at the IMACA main office, upstairs meeting room, located at 137 E. South Street in Bishop. For more information, please call (760) 873-8557 or send email to snelligan@imaca.net or stop by the IMACA office, 137 E. South Street, Bishop CA 93514, or visit the IMACA website, www.imaca.net.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

United We Ride

United We Ride will meet at 6 p.m. in the conference room at the Pizza Factory in Bishop. All riders are welcome. For more information, call Dale Renfro, (760) 873-7632.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Lecture Series

The White Mountain Research Center is pleased to host a free public lecture at 7 p.m. Michael Delacorte, a professor with the Department of Anthropology, and Bridget Wall, staff archaeologist, at CA State University Sacramento, will present a talk titled “The Geology of Prehistoric Human Behavior. “ Seating is limited. WMRC is located at 3000 E. Line St. in Bishop. For more information, call: (760) 873-4344.

Friday, March 24

Archaeology Projects

Archaeology projects at Manzanar will run through March 29. Volunteers are needed to assist Manzanar National Historic Site with historic preservation projects. Volunteers can spend a day outside learning, working and preserving. Projects include raking, digging, removing brush and vegetation, painting rocks, mixing and placing concrete. Space is limited, RSVP, (760) 878-2194, ext. 3312 or email katherine_busch@partner.nps.gov.

‘Mary Poppins’

“Mary Poppins,” the Broadway musical, will be presented by Playhouse 395 at 7 p.m. “Mary Poppins” is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers and astonishing stagecraft.