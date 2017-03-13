Coming up this week (March 13-17

Monday, March 13

Bishop City council

The Bishop City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 301 W. Line St. The meeting will be streamed live on Channel 12 or online at cityofbishop.com.

Big Pine Civic Club

The Big Pine Civic Club will meet at 7 p.m. at Big Pine Town Hall. Residents are invited to come and find out what is happening in the community and the county. For more information, call Cindy, (760) 938-2868.

County Democratic committee

The Inyo County Democratic Central Committee meeting will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Bishop Pizza Factory, 920 N. Main St.

Tuesday, March 14

Blood Drive

The Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary volunteers and the United Blood Services will be holding a blood drive from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 151 E. Line St. in Bishop.

County board of supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. at the County Administrative Center in Independence.

Inyo County School Board

The Inyo County school board of directors will meet at 11 a.m. at 555 S. Clay St. in Independence.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. The program will be the speech contest contestants from high schools. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Bishop Creek Water Association

The Bishop Creek Water Association will meet at 7 p.m. at the LADWP Administration Building Multi-purpose room at 300 Mandich Street. Note this meeting date is a change from the past practice of holding the BCWA monthly meetings on the first Tuesday of the month. Due to scheduling conflicts, for the foreseeable future the regular BCWA monthly meeting will be held on the second Tuesday of each month.

The agenda for the meeting is posted on the Association’s website (www.bishopcreekwater.org).

Wednesday, March 15

Blood Drive

The Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary volunteers and the United Blood Services will be holding a blood drive from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 151 E. Line St. in Bishop.

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a workshop at 10 a m, at 2957 Birch St. The group will be working on holiday items to be sold at the November boutique. This is a volunteer group that works in behalf of the hospital raising funds to purchase life-saving equipment. For more information, call Shirley Stone, (760) 872 1914.

Tri-Valley Water meeting

Benton and Hammil Valley residents are encouraged to attend a public hearing at 7 p.m. at the Benton Community Center concerning groundwater management in the area. there will be a hearing regarding an election to become a Groundwater SUstainability Agency for the area. For more information, call (760) 873-8648.

Thursday, March 16

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

United We Ride

United We Ride will meet at 6 p.m. in the conference room at the Pizza Factory in Bishop. All riders are welcome. For more information, call Dale Renfro, (760) 873-7632

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Bishop school board meeting

The Board of Trustees for the Bishop Unified School District will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Bishop Union High School Technology Center, which was formerly the BUHS library.

Friday, March 17

Top o’ the Evenin’ to ye!

Wild Mountain Thyme will be performing Celtic music performed by Wild Mountain Thyme from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in honor of St. Patrick’s Day at The Imagination Lab, 621 W. Line St., Bishop, across the street from Dwayne’s Pharmacy.