Coming up this week (June 5-9)

Ongoing

Care Shuttle Drivers needed

CareShuttle, a collaborative, non-emergent community transportation program, is looking for volunteer drivers to take patients to and from medical appointments when transportation by the Eastern Sierra Transit Authority, family support or a friend is not available. CareShuttle is a door-to-door, curb-to-curb service within a 60-mile radius of the city of Bishop, reaching from Mammoth Lakes to Lone Pine.

Volunteer drivers do not need to have medical background. They must have a valid driver’s license, clean driving record and proof of auto insurance. Volunteers must be willing and able to drive between Mammoth Lakes and Lone Pine. They may also have to wait patiently until all necessary medical appointments are complete.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to call Greg Bissonette at (760) 873-2166.

Monday, June 5

Big Pine School Board

The Big Pine Unified School District Board of Directors will have opening business at 6 p.m., closed session 6:05 p.m. and reconvene to open session at 6:35 p.m. at the Big Pine Unified School District, 500 S. Main St.

Sierra Highlands CSD

The Sierra Highlands Community Services District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. in the Conference Room of Van Tassell and Paegel CPA offices at 119 MacIver St. in downtown Bishop.

Tuesday, June 6

Tennis

There will be social double tennis at the Bishop City Park tennis courts at 9 a.m.

County board of supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. at the County Administrative Center in Independence.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. The guest speaker will be Chris Langley, Inyo County Film Commissioner. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

American Legion Auxiliary

The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit No. 118, will hold its regular monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at the Alta One conference room on June 6th. The group will have installation of officers and chairman for 2017-2018. Those attending are asked to wear red, white and blue. All women with a military family member background are welcome. For more information, call Joyce Curwick, (760) 872-1283, or Danielle White, (760) 873-5839.

Ayso Soccer registration

Online Ayso Soccer registration is now open at bishopayso.org. In-person registration is from 5-8 p.m. at the Bishop Elementary School Computer Lab (located in third/fourth grade building). Visit Bishopayso.org for more details.

Wednesday, June 7

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

The Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a workshop at 10 a.m. at 2759 Birch St. At the workshops items are assembled to be sold at the annual November holiday boutique. All are welcome to join in this project. All proceeds go to purchasing life-saving equipment for the hospital. For more information, call Shirley Stone (760) 872-1914.

Board of Education meeting

The Inyo County Board of Education will meet at 1 p.m. at the George Lozito Conference Room, 166 Grandview Drive in Bishop.

Photographers Club

Eastern Sierra Photographers Club will meet at 7 p.m. at Astorga’s Mexican restaurant in Bishop. The subject will be “Architecture and Wood” – any photos relating to wood and architecture, such as barns, abstracts, buildings, ghost towns, etc. Bring 6-10 images. For more information, call Eve Allen, (760) 873-5276.

Thursday, June 8

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Friday, June 9

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Senior citizens and older adults in the southern Inyo County are invited to attend a free and fun monthly activity and health discussion hosted by Inyo County Health and Human Services Public Health & Prevention Division. The event is from 11 a.m.-noon at Statham Hall in Lone Pine from This month’s activity is planting a mason jar succulent. Those interested in attending can RSVP to Samantha Nelums, prevention specialist at (760) 872-0900.