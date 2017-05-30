Coming up this week (June 1-June 4)

Thursday, June 1

Tennis

There will be social double tennis at the Bishop City Park tennis courts at 9 a.m.

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Saturday, June 3

Rummage and Bake Sale

Big Pine American Legion and Auxiliary Rummage and Bake Sale will be from 8 a.m.-noon in the Big Pine Town Hall on Dewey Street. Proceeds will benefit Girl State, Boy State, scholarships and local veterans events.

Pollinator Garden Tour

Local gardeners have been creating beautiful, blooming spaces to attract butterflies, hummingbirds, and other important pollinators. They’ll open their garden gates to the community during Eastern Sierra Land Trust’s free, self-guided Pollinator Garden Tour from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Each of the nine stops on the tour will provide fun activities, and ESLT will start the day with a free yoga class at 9 a.m., open to all participants. To sign up and receive a garden tour map, contact Indigo Johnson, ESLT education coordinator and AmeriCorps member, at indigo@eslt.org or (760) 873-4554.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Those 18 and older are welcome to attend. Doors open at 5 p.m. No sales after 5:45 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Sunday, June 4

Parker Lake hike

A moderate, 4 mile round trip snow-free hike off the north section of the June Lake Loop, with 650-foot elevation gain. An additional half mile flat hike around the lake will be offered. There are gorgeous views of Mono Lake, beautiful aspen groves, picturesque snowy peaks surrounding Parker Lake and Parker Creek is high and fast-moving. Lots of photographic opportunities. Wildflowers are just beginning to show themselves. The hike should take about an hour to Parker Lake. Well-behaved dogs are welcome. Dress in layers. Bring water, snacks, sunscreen, hat and a windbreaker. For additional information contact Melissa, (760) 937-0499 or melissas1@verizon.net.

Eastside Writing Circle

Eastside Writing Circle meets from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at The Imagination Lab at 621 W. Line Street, No. 204, across the street from Dwayne’s Friendly Pharmacy in Bishop. There are no fees or dues and all ages and skill levels and drop-ins are welcome. Contact Marilyn (760) 920-8013, marilynbphilip@gmail.com for more information.