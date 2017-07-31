Coming up this week (July 31-Aug. 5)

Ongoing

Pet adoption month

The Inyo County Animal Shelter is offering $10 pet adoptions for the month of July. The shelter is filled beyond capacity with cats and dogs in need of loving homes. The shelter is open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 .am.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call the shelter at (760) 938-2715.

Care Shuttle Drivers needed

CareShuttle, a collaborative, non-emergent community transportation program, is looking for volunteer drivers to take patients to and from medical appointments when transportation by the Eastern Sierra Transit Authority, family support or a friend is not available. CareShuttle is a door-to-door, curb-to-curb service within a 60-mile radius of the city of Bishop, reaching from Mammoth Lakes to Lone Pine.

Volunteer drivers do not need to have medical background. They must have a valid driver’s license, clean driving record and proof of auto insurance. Volunteers must be willing and able to drive between Mammoth Lakes and Lone Pine. They may also have to wait patiently until all necessary medical appointments are complete.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to call Greg Bissonette at (760) 873-2166.

See’s candy

A large assortment of See’s candy is available in the Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary gift shop. The shop is located in the lobby of the hospital. Store hours are noon-4 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call Vivian Mitchel, (760) 872-4774.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Tennis

There will be social double tennis at the Bishop City Park tennis courts at 9 a.m.

County board of supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. at the County Administrative Center in Independence.

Cancer support group

The Eastern Sierra Cancer Alliance Support Group will be available from 11 a.m.-12:20 p.m. at the Northern Inyo Healthcare District’s Birch Street Annex, 2957 Birch St. in Bishop. The group is open to all cancer patients and their support person. For more information, call (760) 872-3811.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

MOMSS Club

The next Mothers of Servicemen and Servicewomen (MOMSS Club) overseas pack will be at 6 p.m. at the Bishop City Hall Auditorium. The board meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. for anyone interested attending. Donations always welcome and they can be dropped off the day of the pack.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a combined board and general meeting at 10 a.m., located at 2957 Birch St. All officers and chairladies are encouraged to attend as plans are made for future activities. For more information call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

Photographers

The Eastern Sierra Photographers club will meet at 7 p.m. at Astorga’s Mexican restaurant in Bishop. The subject will be Children or Abstracts. There will be a light dinner and picture sharing. For more information, call Lynn, (760) 937-7736.

Thursday, Aug. 3

Tennis

There will be social double tennis at the Bishop City Park tennis courts at 9 a.m.

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.