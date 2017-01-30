Coming up this week (Jan. 30 - Feb. 3)

Monday, Jan. 30

‘Treasure Island’ Auditions

An audition will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “Treasure Island,” at 3 p.m. in the Big Pine school gym. Students auditioning should arrive at 2:45 p.m. and plan to stay for two full hours. Some cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition. There are 50-60 roles available for local students in grades kindergarten through junior high school.

Water Association

The Bishop Creek Water Association meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Bishop City Council Chambers, 377 W. Line St. The agenda and packet for the meeting can be found at bishopcreekwater.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Rotary club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

English Classes

English classes for speakers of other languages will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. at Bishop Union High School, in Room 307. The class is free. A fee for a textbook may be required. For more information please call Julie Metz at (760) 872-6599. The classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday evening.

Cancer support group

The Eastern Sierra Cancer Alliance has a monthly Support Group that meets the First Tuesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Northern Inyo Healthcare District’s Birch Street Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop. The group is open to all cancer patients and their support person. Anyone interested in volunteering or have questions about how Eastern Sierra Cancer Alliance can help, call (760) 872-3811.

Community Concerts

The Bishop Community Concerts Association brings a performance by Alina Kiryayeva, a Ukrainian classical pianist, from 7-9 p.m. at the Bishop Union High School Dorothy Joseph Theater, 301 N. Fowler St., Bishop.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Mule Days Event ticket sales

Ticket sales and campsite reservations start. The Mule Days celebration is May 23-28 at the Tri-County Fairgrounds. For more information, call (760) 872-4263.

Bishop sunrise rotary club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a workshop at 10 a.m. at 2957 Birch St. The group supports the hospital by assembling items for a fall holiday boutique, which raises funds to purchase life-saving supplies for the hospital. See’s candy can be purchased at the hospital gift shop, which also raises funds. For more information, call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

American Legion

The American Legion Post 118 will meet at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 151 E. Line St., Bishop. All veterans are welcome. For information, call Dan Stone, (760) 920-8950.

Inyo County Water Commission

The Inyo County Water Commission will be meeting at 6 p.m. at the Jill Kinmont Boothe School George Lozito Conference Room, 166 Grandview Drive, Bishop.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome. Call Mike Johnston at (760) 937-6663 for more information.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 1 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Screen writing Class

A screen writing class, led by film maker John Nordinger, will take place from 6-9 p.m. every Thursday at the Imagination Lab, through Feb. 23. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

English Classes

English classes for speakers of other languages will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. in Room 307 at Bishop Union High School. The class is free. A fee for a textbook may be required. For more information please call Julie Metz at (760) 872-6599. The classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday evening.