Coming up this week (Jan 23-27)

Monday, Jan. 23

Bishop City Council

The Bishop City Council meeting will be at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 377 West Line St. The agenda has been posted on the city’s website at www.cityofbishop.com/government/city-council/ and also is available at City Hall.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Rotary club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. The program will be Skandar Reid, who is a video producer, artist and sculptor. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

English Classes

English classes for speakers of other languages will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. at Bishop Union High School, in Room 307. The class is free. A fee for a textbook may be required. For more information please call Julie Metz at (760) 872-6599. The classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday evening.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Bishop sunrise rotary club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a workshop at 10 a.m. at 2957 Birch St. The group will working on holiday items that will be available at the 2017 holiday boutique. This is a volunteer organization that supports the hospital, purchasing life saving equipment. Everyone is welcome to attend and help. For more information call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

Lone Pine Associates

The Lone Pine Associates (Founding Fathers) is having a town meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss new officers and property deeded to the town of Lone Pine. The properties inclued the VFW, American Legion, the softball field and the skate park.

Lone Pine School Board

The Lone Pine Unified School District will hold its regular monthly meeting at 5:15 p.m. in the district community room.

California Native Plant Society

The California Native Plant Society Meeting will meet at 6 p.m. at the White Mountain Research Center, Bishop, for field trip planning and program. Bring salads and field trip ideas. The program, which starts at 7 p.m., will be presented by Courtney Collins. More information can be found on the Bristlecone Chapter website at www.bristleconecnps.org.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome. Call Mike Johnston at (760) 937-6663 for more information.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 1 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St. in Bishop.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

English Classes

Backcountry film festival

Friends of the Inyo, Winter Wildlands Alliance and Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association will host the Backcountry Film Festival at the Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center/USFS auditorium. The Backcountry Film Festival celebrates human powered winter adventure with exciting ski and snowboard movies that span the globe. Doors open at 6 p.m., movie starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and include a beer or glass of wine. Tickets are available at the visitor center or www.eventbrite.com.