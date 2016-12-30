Coming up this week (Jan 2 – 6)

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Rotary club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

American Legion Auxiliary

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 118 will hold its next regular monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at the Alta-One conference room, 462 N. Main St., Bishop. All women with a military family-member background are welcome. For information, call Joyce Curwick, (760) 872-1283 or Danielle White, (760) 873-5839.

Water Association

The Bishop Creek Water Association will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the LADWP Administrative Building multi-purpose room, 300 Mandich St. The agenda is available at bishopcreekwater.org.

Inyo Associates Deadline

The Inyo Associates Death Valley dinner RSVP deadline is today. Checks for $56.71 per person must be mailed to the Independence Civic Club at P.O. Box 482, Independence, CA 93526. The dinner will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, in the Marques Room of the Furnace Creek Inn. Mike Reynolds, superintendent of Death Valley, will be the guest speaker.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will start the new year with a meeting at 10 a.m. at 2957 Birch Street. After a very successful holiday boutique, the group will come together with new ideas for 2017. For more information call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

Computer Classes

Free classes are being offered at the Bishop Senior Center for Windows laptops. Beginner class will be from 3-4:30 p.m. Intermediate class will be from 5-6 p.m. The classes are offered by the Desert Mountain Research, Conservation and Development Council through a grant from the Margaret Pillsbury Foundation. For more information, please call the instructor, Charles James, at (760) 614-0546 or send an email to: Freelance.Charles.James@gmail.com.

American Legion Post

The American Legion Post 118 will have its next regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Elks Lodge, 151 E. Line St., Bishop. All veterans are welcome. For more information, call Dan Stone, (760) 920-8950.

Photographers Club

The monthly meeting of the Eastern Sierra Photographers Club will take place at 7 p.m. at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant. There will be a light dinner and a special program on black and white photography. For more information, call Lynne at (760) 937-7736.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome. Call Mike Johnston at (760) 937-6663 for more information.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 1 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. TOPS can help you reach your weight loss goals by providing you with the tools, information, support, and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Friday, Jan. 6

Story time at Bishop library

Story time at the Bishop Library will be at 10:30 a.m. on the first Friday of every month. They are expected to run 45-60 minutes long. Volunteer Ida Adkins will be reading several stories and leading a fun craft or activity. Call the library for more information, (760) 873-5115.