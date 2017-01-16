Coming up this week (Jan 16-20)

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Rotary club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. The program is Kelsea Galvin, of Crossfit Bishop. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Sierra Club meeting

The Sierra Club will meet at 6:15 p.m. at the Crowley Lake Community Center for a potluck, bring a dish to share and table setting. At 7 p.m. the movie “Torn” will be shown. In the film, Chico’s Department of Anthropology tells the story of looters destruction of petroglyphs on the Volcanic Tablelands. Paiute tribal leaders are interviewed and raise awareness of the importance of the Antiquities Act.

English Classes

English classes for speakers of other languages will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. in room 307 at Bishop Union High School, in room 307. The class is free. A fee for a textbook may be required. For more information please call Julie Metz at (760) 872-6599. The classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday evening.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Bishop sunrise rotary club

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a workshop at 10 a.m. at 2957 Birch St. The group will begin its new year making unique items for this year’s holiday boutique. Those attending are asked to come with ideas and help create new projects. For more information, call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

Computer Classes

Free classes are being offered at the Bishop Senior Center for Windows laptops. Beginner class will be from 3-4:30 p.m. Intermediate class will be from 5-6 p.m. The classes are offered by the Desert Mountain Research, Conservation and Development Council through a grant from the Margaret Pillsbury Foundation. For more information, please call the instructor, Charles James, at (760) 614-0546 or send an email to: Freelance.Charles.James@gmail.com.

Public safety dispatcher

There will be a recruitment seminar for those interested in becoming a public safety dispatcher for the California Highway Patrol from 6-8 p.m. at the Bishop CHP office, 469 S. Main St. Call (760) 872-5909 to RSVP.

Groundwater Sustainability

The Tri-Valley Groundwater Management District will be holding its monthly meeting to discuss the formation of a groundwater sustainability agency in conjunction with Inyo County at 7 p.m. at the Chalfant Community Center. The agenda will be posted on the Mono County website.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome. Call Mike Johnston at (760) 937-6663 for more information.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 1 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St. in Bishop.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. TOPS can help you reach your weight loss goals by providing you with the tools, information, support, and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

English Classes

United We Ride

United We Ride will have its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. in the conference room at the Pizza Factory in Bishop. All riders are welcome. For more information, call Dale Renfro at (760) 873-7632.