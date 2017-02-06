Coming up this week (Feb. 6-10)

Ongoing

Careshuttle drivers needed

CareShuttle, a collaborative, non-emergent community transportation program, is looking for volunteer drivers to take patients to and from medical appointments when transportation by the Eastern Sierra Transit Authority, family support or a friend is not available. Volunteer drivers do not need to have medical background. They must have a valid driver’s license, clean driving record and proof of auto insurance. Those interested in volunteering can call Greg Bissonette at (760) 873-2166 the main arena at Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds.

VFW Yard Sale

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8988 is requesting donations for its annual yard sale to be held in March. Items can be dropped off at 484 Short St. between 1-5 p.m. or call Cheryl Underhill, (760) 920-0106 to request a pick-up or the VFW, (760) 873-5770, for more information. The proceeds go towards funding veterans projects.

See’s Valentine candy at NIH

See’s Valentine candy is available at the Northern Inyo Hospital gift shop in the lobby. Hours are Monday through Friday noon-4 p.m. For more information call Vivian Mitchel, (760) 872 4774.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

County board of supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. at the County Administrative Center in Independence.

Republican Women Federated

The Republican Women of Inyo County, serving Inyo and Mono counties, will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Astorga’s Restaurant. For more information, call Virginia Lee Chambers, (760) 872-2178.

Rotary club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

American Legion Auxiliary

The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 118, will hold its regular monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at the AltaOne conference room, 462 N. Main St., Bishop. All women with a military family-member background are welcome. For information, call Joyce Curwick, (760) 872-1283, or Danielle White, (760) 873-5839.

Free senior computer help

Free weekly computer and internet safety help for seniors is being offered on Mondays and Wednesdays for five weeks beginning today through March 13 at the Bishop Senior Center located at 506 Park Ave. Beginner-level classes are from 3-4:30 p.m. and advanced beginner level from 5-6:30 p.m. Help for iPad users is offered on Mondays. For Windows 10 laptop users, help is offered on Wednesdays. No previous experience with computers is needed. Class sessions are hands-on and interactive using iPads and Windows laptops, which are available for use by participants during class. Participants are encouraged to bring their own devices. The training is provided by Desert Mountain Resource, Conservation and Development Council through a grant provided by the Margaret Pillsbury Foundation. For more information, contact Charles James, (760) 614-0546 or Freelance.Charles.James@gmail.com.

English Classes

English classes for speakers of other languages will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. at Bishop Union High School, in Room 307. The class is free. A fee for a textbook may be required. For more information please call Julie Metz at (760) 872-6599. The classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday evening.

Indian Creek-Westridge CSD

The Indian Creek-Westridge CSD will be holding its regular quarterly board of directors meeting at 7 p.m. at the Christian Science Church at the corner of W. Line Street and Grandview Drive, Bishop.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Bishop sunrise rotary club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

Fair Board of Directors

The Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fair Board of Directors will be holding a regular fair board meeting/fair board training session at 9 a.m. at the Board of Director’s Room, Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds, Main Office, Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

The Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a combined general and business meeting at 10 a.m. at 2957 Birch St. After the meeting we will enjoy our annual soup luncheon. All members and friends are most welcome. Bring soup or an accompaniment for soup. For more information, call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

SIH Board meeting

The Southern Inyo Healthcare District Board of Directors will have a regular board meeting at 4:30 p.m. in the conference room at the Best Western Plus Frontier Motel. The agenda includes appointing new committee members, approving physician contracts, reports on operations, finances, compliance and quality, personnel and medical staff.



Lone Pine Community Meeting

Inyo County Fifth District Supervisor Matt Kingsley will be hosting a meeting from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Statham Hall to update the community on county activities including the Portagee Joe Campground and whether the county should consider renaming the facility. Other topics will include road projects, the status of the rock slide on Whitney Portal Road and efforts to promote El Camino Sierra.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome. Call Mike Johnston at (760) 937-6663 for more information.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 1 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Screen writing Class

A screen writing class, led by film maker John Nordinger, will take place from 6-9 p.m. every Thursday at the Imagination Lab, through Feb. 23. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Poetry Out Loud

The county-wide Poetry Out Loud recitation competition in which high school students recite their memorized poems will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Inyo Council for the Arts theater, 137 S. Main St., Bishop. The Inyo County champion will travel to Sacramento to compete for a chance to represent California at the national competition in Washington, D.C.