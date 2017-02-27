Coming up this week (Feb. 27 - March 3(

Monday, Feb. 27

Bishop City Council

The Bishop City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 377 W.Line St.

Free senior computer help

Free weekly computer and internet safety help for seniors is being offered on Mondays and Wednesdays for five weeks through March 13 at the Bishop Senior Center located at 506 Park Ave. Beginner-level classes are from 3-4:30 p.m. and advanced beginner level from 5-6:30 p.m. Help for iPad users is offered on Mondays. For Windows 10 laptop users, help is offered on Wednesdays. No previous experience with computers is needed. Class sessions are hands-on and interactive using iPads and Windows laptops, which are available for use by participants during class. Participants are encouraged to bring their own devices. For more information, contact Charles James, (760) 614-0546 or Freelance.Charles.James@gmail.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Pre-Lenten Luncheon–Cancelled

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Bishop has canceled its “Pre-Lenten Soup, Bread and Dessert Luncheon.”

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

English Classes

English classes for speakers of other languages will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. at Bishop Union High School, in Room 307. The class is free. A fee for a textbook may be required. For more information please call Julie Metz at (760) 872-6599. The classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday evening.

Wednesday, March 1

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

The Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will have a workshop at 10 a.m. at 2957 Birch St. This workshop is open to all who enjoy creating unique and unusual holiday items to be sold at the auxiliary’s November boutique. For more information, call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

Free senior computer help

Thursday, March 2

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Friday, March 3

Whiskey Tales

Stories from the old Copper Kettle and Whiskey Creek kitchen will be shared from 6-9 p.m. in the bar at Whiskey Creek in Bishop. The focus will be on the Copper Kettle Stories and film of a typical lunch rush from the perspective of the Copper Kettle line cooks. Whiskey Tales will take place the first Friday of March, April and May.