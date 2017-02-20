Coming up this week (Feb. 20-24)

Ongoing

Careshuttle drivers needed

CareShuttle, a collaborative, non-emergent community transportation program, is looking for volunteer drivers to take patients to and from medical appointments when transportation by the Eastern Sierra Transit Authority, family support or a friend is not available. Volunteer drivers do not need to have medical background. They must have a valid driver’s license, clean driving record and proof of auto insurance. Those interested in volunteering can call Greg Bissonette at (760) 873-2166.

VFW Yard Sale

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8988 is requesting donations for its annual yard sale to be held in March. Items can be dropped off at 484 Short St. between 1-5 p.m. or call Cheryl Underhill, (760) 920-0106 to request a pick-up or the VFW, (760) 873-5770, for more information. The proceeds go towards funding veterans projects.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

County board of supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. at the County Administrative Center in Independence.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

English Classes

English classes for speakers of other languages will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. at Bishop Union High School, in Room 307. The class is free. A fee for a textbook may be required. For more information please call Julie Metz at (760) 872-6599. The classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday evening.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

The Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will have a workshop at 10 a.m. at 2957 Birch St. This workshop is open to all who enjoy creating unique and unusual holiday items to be sold at the auxiliary’s November boutique. For more information, call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

Free senior computer help

Free weekly computer and internet safety help for seniors is being offered on Mondays and Wednesdays for five weeks through March 13 at the Bishop Senior Center located at 506 Park Ave. Beginner-level classes are from 3-4:30 p.m. and advanced beginner level from 5-6:30 p.m. Help for iPad users is offered on Mondays. For Windows 10 laptop users, help is offered on Wednesdays. No previous experience with computers is needed. Class sessions are hands-on and interactive using iPads and Windows laptops, which are available for use by participants during class. Participants are encouraged to bring their own devices. For more information, contact Charles James, (760) 614-0546 or Freelance.Charles.James@gmail.com.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Medicare information

There will be free Medicare information and counseling available at Statham Hall, 183 N. Jackson St, Lone Pine. This program is provided by HICAP (Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program). If you wish to participate, schedule an appointment by calling Cathy at (760) 872-2043. If no appointments are scheduled, the outreach will be cancelled until next month.

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Friday, Feb. 24

Bighorn sheep field trip

Join local biologists and find bighorn sheep in the mountains nearby. Free. Pre-registration required. Limited space. Field trips are weather/road condition dependent. Trips are from 9 a.m.-noon. Register at asksnbs@wildlife.ca.gov. Meet at California Fish and Wildlife office on Main Street once registered. Plan to carpool.