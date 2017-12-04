Coming up this week (Dec.4-Dec. 10 )

Tuesday, Dec. 5

County supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors meets in regular session at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Chambers at the County Administrative Center in Independence, 224 N. Edwards St.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

American Legion Auxiliary

American Legion Auxiliary, Post 118, will hold its regular monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at the AltaOne conference room, 462 N. Main St. Bishop. All women with a military family member background are welcome. For information call Joyce Curwick, (760)872-1283, or Danielle White, (760) 873-5830.

MOMMS Christmas Pack

The MOMMS Christmas Pack will be at 6 p.m. at the Bishop City Hall auditorium. The group is packing Christmas boxes for 55-57 soldiers. Community members are encouraged and welcome to come and help pack the boxes for the soldiers. Appreciated donations are fruit leathers, gum, Chapstick, beef jerky, small individually wrapped candies or snacks, etc. If it’s not used during the Pack, it will be added to the group’s pantry for future packs.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

Bishop Bridge Club

The Bishop Bridge Club meets every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. at the St. Timothy’s Anglican Church parish hall. New members always are welcome. For more information, call (760) 873-4325.

Pioneer Holiday open House

The Pioneer Home Health Care’s annual Holiday Open House will be from 4-7 p.m. during which people can meet staff and volunteers and learn more about the facility’s programs. It is located at 363 Academy St., Bishop.

American Legion

The American Legion, Post 118, will hold its next regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 151 E. Line St., Bishop. All veterans are welcome. For information, call Ray White, (760) 873-5839.

Eastern Sierra Audubon

The Eastern Sierra Audubon will have its annual Holiday Potluck Candlelight Dinner and Program at the White Mountain Research Station. The potluck dinner will begin at 6 p.m. and will be followed by the program at 7 p.m. Drs. John Severson and Steven Mathews from the U.S. Geological Survey will talk about the threats to the bi-state population of greater sage-grouse and their habitat, and how strategies, such as translocations, can be used to help populations. Bring your own place setting, drinks, and one of the following items to share with others: main dish, salad or dessert. For more information on this event, visit the Eastern Sierra Audubon website for more information: http://esaudubon.org/events/programs.php.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Backcountry Film Festival

Friends of the Inyo presents the Backcountry Film Festival at the Inyo Council for the Arts, 137 S. Main St., Bishop. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the film will start at 7 p.m. For more information, call (760) 873-8014.

Friday, Dec. 8

June Mountain

Projected opening day for June Mountain.

Cardinal Village Christmas

Christmas tree sales and holiday gift store open 10 a.m.–6 .p.m. Santa will be here 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Light Up A Life

The Hospice Tree Lighting Ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m. at Pioneer Home Health Care, 363 Academy St., Bishop. The ceremony will be held to honor and remember friends and loved ones. A $10 donation will light a bulb in their honor while supporting hospice. Refreshments will follow the ceremony.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Railroad Express

The third annual Railroad Express will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Laws Museum and Historic Site. There will be train rides, live entertainment, craft and visits with Santa. Organized by the Bishop Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call (760) 873-8405. Limited tickets available.

Lone Pine Christmas Pet Parade

The lineup for the Lone Pine Christmas Pet Parade will be at noon on Muir Street in front of the high school across from McDonald’s. Floats, cars and pets are welcome. The parade starts at 1p.m. down Main Street. For more information, stop by the Lone Pine Chamber of Commerce or call (760) 876-4444.

American Legion Auxiliary

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 118 will have its Christmas party at the Imperial Gourmet Chinese Restaurant Banquet Room at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10

VFW Breakfast

The VFW Post 8988 will be serving breakfast at 484 Short St. from 9-11 a.m. The menu includes creamy cheesy scrambled eggs, french toast, big sausage links, orange juice, tea, coffee and hot chocolate for a donation of $9 with children younger than 12 eating for half price. Free delivery is available. For more information, call (760) 920-0106 or (760) 873-5770.

Eastside Writing Circle

Eastside Writing Circle meets from 1-2:30 p.m. at The Imagination Lab at 621 W. Line Street, No. 204, across the street from Dwayne’s Friendly Pharmacy in Bishop. There are no fees or dues and all ages and skill levels and drop-ins are welcome. Contact Marilyn (760) 920-8013, marilynbphilip@gmail.com for more information.

Chancel Choir, Handbell Choir

The Chancel Choir and Handbell Choir will be performing at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. Refreshments available following the concert. There is no cost to attend but donations to support the ongoing music program will be greatly appreciated. For more information, call (760) 872-7701.