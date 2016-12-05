Coming up this week (Dec. 5 - Dec. 9)

Monday, Dec. 5

Free medicare clinic

HICAP of Inyo and Mono counties is holding a free Medicare Prescription Drug Plan Open Enrollment event at the Bishop Senior Center, beginning at 10 a.m. HICAP will help you compare, select and enroll in the 2017 Part D plan that best fits your needs. Appointments are required. Call (760) 872-2043 to schedule your appointment.

Bishop Rural Fire

The Board of Fire Commissioners of the Bishop Rural Fire Protection District will meet at 2 p.m. at the Bishop Fire Station, 209 W. Line St. For more information, call (760) 873-5485.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Rotary club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

American Legion Auxiliary 118

The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit No. 118, will hold its regular monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at the Alta-One conference room, 462 N. Main St., Bishop. All women with a military family-member background are welcome. For information, call Joyce Curwick, (760) 872-1283, or Danielle White, (760) 873-5839.

Bishop Creek Water

The Bishop Creek Water Association will meet at 7 p.m. at the LADWP Administration Building multi-purpose room, 300 Mandich St. The agenda for the meeting is posted on the association’s website, www.bishopcreekwater.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

Computer Classes

Free classes are being offered at the Bishop Senior Center for Windows laptops. Beginner class will be from 3-4:30 p.m. Intermediate class will be from 5-6 p.m. The classes are offered by the Desert Mountain Research, Conservation and Development Council through a grant from the Margaret Pillsbury Foundation. For more information, please call the instructor, Charles James, at (760) 614-0546 or send an email to: Freelance.Charles.James@gmail.com.

American Legion 118

The American Legion, Post No. 118, will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 151 E. Line St., Bishop. The special guest speaker will be Inyo County Veterans Service Officer Jessica Allmon. All veterans are welcome. For information, call Dan Stone, (760) 920-8949.

Inyo County Botany

A public presentation by Dr. Bruce Baldwin, “Celebrating 150 years of botany and botanists of the Inyo Region,” will be at 7 p.m. at Bishop United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 205 N. Fowler, Bishop. The public also is welcome to a potluck at 5:30 p.m. at same location. Bring a dish to share, or just bring yourself and friends.

Photography club

The Eastern Sierra Photographers’ Club will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant, 2206 N. Sierra Highway. The topic will be “Getting Started With Photoshop CC.” A demonstration of before-and-after images will be presented. Bring photos to share. For information, call Lynn at (760) 937-7736.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome. Call Mike Johnston at (760) 937-6663 for more information.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 1 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. TOPS can help you reach your weight loss goals by providing you with the tools, information, support, and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

American Legion, Big Pine

Big Pine American Legion Glacier Post 457 and Auxiliary will hold their December meeting at 7 p.m. at the Big Pine Town Hall on Dewey St. All veterans are invited to attend. For more information, contact Rick at (760) 938-2319.

FoI Winter Gathering

The Friends of the Inyo Winter Gathering/Fundraiser will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Museum of Western Film History in Lone Pine with the documentary “Wrenched” starting at 7:30 p.m. The event will feature beer from Mountain Rambler Brewery, wine from Barefoot Wines, popcorn and snacks from the Mono Market and a raffle that includes items from Patagonia. Tickets are $10 and include a beer or glass of wine. Available online at brownpaperevents.com and at the Friends of the Inyo office. More information at www.friendsoftheinyo.org.

Friday, Dec. 9

Eastside Writers Circle

The Eastside Writers Circle and The Imagination Lab come together from 6-9 p.m. to bring the East Sierra alive with Christmas spirit. The evening will feature readings from authors and cider, eggnog, eggplant parmigiana. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line St., Ste. 204, upstairs in the Town and Country Center, downtown Bishop; (760) 872-2446, bkebke@hotmail.com.

Holiday Classics Concert

The Eastern Sierra Chamber Orchestra and Chamber Music Unbound present a free concert of classical and holiday favorites, including music by CPE Bach, Warlock, Beethoven and more. The concert will take place at 7 p.m. at Cerro Coso Community College in Mammoth.