Coming up this week (Dec. 12 - Dec. 16)

Monday, Dec. 12

Bishop City Council

The Bishop City Council meets at 6 p.m. at Bishop City Hall, 301 W. Line St.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

County Board of Supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Room in the County Administrative Center, 224 N. Edwards, Independence.

Rotary club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N Sierra Highway. The program will be Mark Brownlie, chief operating officer for Mammoth Resorts. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise

Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

Computer Classes

Free classes are being offered at the Bishop Senior Center for Windows laptops. Beginner class will be from 3-4:30 p.m. Intermediate class will be from 5-6 p.m. The classes are offered by the Desert Mountain Research, Conservation and Development Council through a grant from the Margaret Pillsbury Foundation. For more information, please call the instructor, Charles James, at (760) 614-0546 or send an email to: Freelance.Charles.James@gmail.com.

Thursday, Dec. 15

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome. Call Mike Johnston at (760) 937-6663 for more information.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 1 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

City project open house

The city of Bishop will hold an open house to discuss a new city project. The project is known as the Spruce, Hanby, Yaney Sidewalks project and is proposed to construct sidewalks and bike lanes on streets in and near the back of the Bishop City Park. The open house will be from 4 to 6 p.m. in the conference room in City Hall, 377 W. Line St. in Bishop. City and consultant staff involved in the project will be available during the open house to provide information about the project and to receive public input.

United We Ride

United We Ride will meet at 6 p.m. in the conference room at the Pizza Factory in Bishop. The Annual Christmas Party will begin at the meeting’s conclusion. All riders are welcome! For more information, call Dale Renfro at 760-873-7632.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. TOPS can help you reach your weight loss goals by providing you with the tools, information, support, and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Friday, Dec. 16

Gift-wrap fundraiser

There will be a gift-wrap fundraiser at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kids night out

The city of Bishop will host a Holiday Kids Night Out from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the city auditorium. Children will be fed dinner and entertained for three hours. Cost is $12 per child ages six to 12-years-old. Early registration is required by Thursday, Dec. 15, to ensure correct dinner orders. For more information or to register, call Karey at the city of Bishop, (760) 873-5863.