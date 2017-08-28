Coming up this week (Aug. 28-Sept. 1)

Ongoing

Care Shuttle Drivers needed

CareShuttle, a collaborative, non-emergent community transportation program, is looking for volunteer drivers to take patients to and from medical appointments when transportation by the Eastern Sierra Transit Authority, family support or a friend is not available. CareShuttle is a door-to-door, curb-to-curb service within a 60-mile radius of the city of Bishop, reaching from Mammoth Lakes to Lone Pine.

Volunteer drivers do not need to have a medical background. They must have a valid driver’s license, clean driving record and proof of auto insurance. Volunteers must be willing and able to drive between Mammoth Lakes and Lone Pine. They may also have to wait patiently until all necessary medical appointments are complete.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to call Greg Bissonette at (760) 873-2166.

See’s candy

A large assortment of See’s candy is available in the Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary gift shop. The shop is located in the lobby of the hospital. Store hours are noon-4 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call Vivian Mitchel, (760) 872-4774.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Tennis

There will be social double tennis at the Bishop City Park tennis courts at 9 a.m.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a workshop at 2957 Birch St. at 10 a.m. At the workshops unique crafts are made to be sold at the November holiday boutique. All proceeds are spent to buy life- saving equipment for the hospital. For more information call Shirley Stone, (760) 872 1914.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Tri-County Fair

Exhibits, displays, rodeo, carnival, destruction derby and thousands of homemade and homegrown items on display. Call (760) 873-3588 for more information.

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Tri-County Fair Board

The Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fair Board will meet at 5 p.m. at the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fair Office, Bishop.

Bishop Paiute Community Market

Local produce, traditional foods, arts and crafts, and live music at 5 p.m. at the Owens Valley Paiute Shoshone Cultural Center, 2300 W. Line St., Bishop. For more information, call Market Manager Gaylene Kinzy, (760)784-4782.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Friday, Sept. 1

Arts and crafts show

The Labor Day Arts and Crafts show features dozens of booths featuring art, photography, jewelry, weaving, wood carving and turning, ceramic, clothing, food and more at Bishop City Park from 9 a.m. -6 p.m. Organized by Inyo Council for the Arts, (760) 873-5950.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Those 18 and older are welcome to attend. Doors open at 5 p.m. No sales after 5:45 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.