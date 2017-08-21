Coming up this week (Aug. 21-25)

Monday, Aug. 21

Solar eclipse at Manzanar

There will be a free viewing party at the Manzanar National Historic Site for solar eclipse. Protective “eclipse glasses” and a telescope will help folks view this astronomical event. The moon will block about 75 percent of the sun, starting at about 9 a.m., peaking at 10:24 a.m. and continuing until 11:48 a.m. Children and students are encouraged to attend, free glasses provided to all participating kids. Meet at Visitor Center at 9 a.m., RSVP for groups of five or larger. The event is sponsored by Manzanar History Association, cooperatively with Manzanar National Historic Site and the Friends of the Eastern California Museum. For more information, call (760) 878-2411.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Tennis

There will be social double tennis at the Bishop City Park tennis courts at 9 a.m.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Bingo in Independence

The Independence Lions Club invites all their friends and neighbors to join them for a fun filled night out of Bingo and a desert social. The action will take place at the American Legion Hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the first Bingo game starts promptly at 6 p.m. Price is $10 and includes eight Bingo games plus dessert and coffee.

White Mountain fire commission

The White Mountain Fire Protection District Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will gather at 10 a.m. at 2957 Birch St. for a workshop. At the workshop holiday items are made to be sold at the November boutique. Anyone interested in helping at these workshops in cordially invited to attend.For more information call Shirley Stone (760) 872-1914.

Senior activities

Senior citizens and elders in Inyo County are invited to attend a free and fun monthly activity and health discussion hosted by Inyo County Health and Human Services’ Public Health and Prevention Division at the Bishop Senior Center from 10:30 a.m.-noon. This month’s event will be a matinee of a classic film. Those who are interested in attending or want more information, call Barbara Keller, prevention specialist, (760) 873-4159.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Bishop Paiute Community Market

Local produce, traditional foods, arts and crafts, and live music at 5 p.m. at the Owens Valley Paiute Shoshone Cultural Center, 2300 W. Line St., Bishop. For more information, call Market Manager Gaylene Kinzy, (760)784-4782.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.