Coming up this week (Aug. 14-Aug. 19)

Monday, Aug. 14

Bishop Community Band Concert

Bishop Community Band Concert in the Park is from 8-9 p.m. at the Bishop City Park Gazebo.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Tennis

There will be social double tennis at the Bishop City Park tennis courts at 9 a.m.

County board of supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. at the County Administrative Center in Independence.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Winnedumah Masonic Lodge

Area residents are invited to a Winnedumah Masonic Lodge dinner and meeting. The dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting is at 7:30 p.m. The Lodge is located at 157 E. Line Street, Bishop. For more information or to make dinner reservations, call Ron Pierce, (760) 872-4394.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

The Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a workshop at 10 a.m. at 2957 Birch St. All ladies are welcome. The group works on projects that will be sold at its November boutique. All proceeds from the boutique are used to purchase life-saving equipment for the hospital. For more information call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Bishop Paiute Coomunity Market

Local produce, traditional foods, arts and crafts, and live music at 5 p.m. at the Owens Valley Paiute Shoshone Cultural Center, 2300 W. Line St., Bishop. For more information, call Market Manager Gaylene Kinzy, (760)784-4782.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Field trip to Glass Creek Meadow

Bristlecone Chapter field trip to Glass Creek Meadow. Glass Creek Meadow is a beautiful spot about 1 1/2 to 2 miles west of Obsidian Dome, north of Mammoth Lakes. There will be summer meadow flowers, a few Mono Lake lupines in sandy open spots among the pines and some riparian flowers along Glass Creek, including Lewis’s monkeyflower. The hike is sandy and uphill. Meet at the junction of Obsidian Dome Road and U.S. Highway 395 at 9 a.m. and participants will carpool from there. Bring lunch, water, hat, sunscreen and insect repellent. Go to www.bristleconecnps.org for more information.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Those 18 and older are welcome to attend. Doors open at 5 p.m. No sales after 5:45 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Mt. Whitney Fish Hatchery

This year’s fundraiser at the hatchery grounds in Independence will be from 4-8 p.m. with dinner being served at 5:30 p.m. The barbecue tri-tip dinner is $15, children 12 and younger, $5. A vegetarian entrée also will be available. An RSVP will better help the Friends of Mt. Whitney Fish Hatchery keep costs down. To RSVP, call Ted at (760) 878-8393 or email tpedersen64@gmail.com. Coinciding with the Mt. Whitney Hatchery’s centennial celebration, the Friends have collaborated with local author David Woodruff to create a book titled “A History of the Mt. Whitney Fish Hatchery.” Woodruff will be on hand to autograph copies of the book.