Coming up this week (April 24-28)

Monday, April 24

Bishop City Council

The Bishop City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 301 W. Line St. The meeting will be streamed live on Channel 12 or online at cityofbishop.com.

Tuesday, April 25

County board of supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. at the County Administrative Center in Independence.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. The speaker will be Indigo Johnson, Eastern Sierra Land Trust. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Bingo in Independence

The Independence Lions Club will host Bingo and a desert social at the American Legion Hall, 201 S. Edwards in Independence. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the first Bingo game starts promptly at 6 p.m. All profits raised at the club’s fundraisers are used for charitable and service projects. For more information, call David at (760) 920-8061.

Wednesday, April 26

Bishop sunrise rotary club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

The Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a workshop at 10 a.m. at 2759 Birch St. At the workshops items are constructed for the annual holiday boutique held each November. For more information call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

Mathis staff in Bishop

The district staff of Assemblyman Devon Mathis will be hosting a mobile district office from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the County Administration Office, 163 May St. in Bishop. The conference room is upstairs but meetings can be held downstairs for those who cannot climb the stairs. Constituents are welcome to come and ask questions about legislation, discuss any issues regarding state agencies, or to simply meet the staff. For more information, call (559) 636-3440.

Free Community Concert

The Long Beach City College “Vocal Jazz Ensemble” directed by Andrea Calderwood and the Long Beach City College “Big Band” directed by Patrick Sheng will give a concert at 7 p.m. in the Bishop Union High School auditorium. The Community Concert Association is holding this concert free of charge as a thank-you to the community for it support. Membership enrollment is open now for the 2017-2018 season. Stop by The Sound Shoppe or Community Printing to enroll or pick up an enrollment form at this concert. Individual membership remains at $75 for a minimum of four concerts. For more information, call Suzie Robinson, (760) 873-5991.

Thursday, April 27

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Developmental Disabilities

The state Council on Developmental Disabilities San Bernardino Regional Office and Exceptional Parents Unlimited Children’s Center are hosting the upcoming 2017 Spring-tacular being held in Bishop.

This is a free event for anyone who would like a better understanding of the Individual Education Plan (IEP) process; learn about educational rights and how to ask for appropriate assessments or what services and supports are available for children with behavioral needs. In addition, there will be an IEP Interactive Clinic that will give families the opportunity to bring their child’s IEP and meet one on one with educational professionals to review and discuss any concerns. RSVP to ensure a seat. Light refreshments will be provided, Childcare will not.

The following trainings will be provided in both English and Spanish language.

“Positive Behavior Training” Thursday April 27, 2017 from 2 -4 p.m. at the Paiute-Shoshone Cultural Center 2300 W. Line St., Bishop, CA 93514

“Understanding the Individual Education Plan (IEP)” from 5:30-8 p.m. at Inyo County Superintendent of Schools 166 Grandview Drive. Bishop.

RSVP for these events online at Eventbrite.com or by calling EPU Children’s Center at (559) 229-2000.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

Lecture Series

The White Mountain Research Center is pleased to host a free public lecture at 7 p.m. Sue Burak, Snow Survey Associates, will discuss “Is 13 our lucky number? Atmospheric rivers bring it on: Big storms and big avalanches in a record-breaking winter. WMRC is located at 3000 E. Line St. in Bishop. For more information, call: (760) 873-4344.

IEP Clinics for Families

“IEP Clinics for Families” will be from 5:30-8 p.m. at Inyo County Superintendent of Schools 166 Grandview Drive, Bishop. RSVP online at Eventbrite.com or by calling EPU Children’s Center, (559) 229-2000.

Friday, April 28

48TH Annual Manzanar Pilgrimage

The 48TH Annual Manzanar Pilgrimage will be from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at the Manzanar Visitor Center. For information on specific events call 760-878-2194, ext. 3310.