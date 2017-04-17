Coming up this Week (April 17-21)

Tuesday, April 18

County board of supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. at the County Administrative Center in Independence.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Owens Valley Trustees

The Owens Valley Career Development Center is holding its monthly Owens Valley Board of Trustees meeting at 2 p.m. at 2300 W. Line St., Bishop. All communities of Bridgeport, Benton, Bishop, Big Pine, Lone Pine, Timbisha Shoshone and Fort Independence tribes are welcome.

Democratic Central Committee

The Inyo County Democratic Central Committee meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Bishop Pizza Factory at 920 N. Main St.

Wednesday, April 19

Bishop sunrise rotary club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

The Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a workshop at 10 a.m. at 2759 Birch St. At the workshops items are constructed for the annual holiday boutique held each November. Anyone who would like to help with these fun projects is welcome to join the group. For more information call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

Thursday, April 20

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

TIHP Clinic grand opening

The physicians and staff of Toiyabe Indian Health Project are pleased to announce the grand opening of their new clinic in Bishop, located at 250 See Vee Lane. All community members are welcome to attend the ribbon cutting and open house which begins at 2 p.m. Attendees can tour the clinic, meet the staff, and enjoy refreshments and entertainment.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

United We Ride

United We Ride will meet for its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. in the conference room at the Pizza Factory in Bishop. All riders are welcome. For more information, call Dale Renfro at (760) 873-7632

Lecture Series

The White Mountain Research Center is pleased to host a free public lecture at 7 p.m. Benjamin Hatchett, postdoctoral fellow, Division of Atmospheric Science, Desert Research Institute Reno, will talk about “Western Great Basin landscapes as climatic time machines.” Seating is limited. WMRC is located at 3000 E. Line St. in Bishop. For more information, call: (760) 873-4344.