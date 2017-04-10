Coming up this week (April 10-14)

Monday, April 10

City council

The Bishop City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 301 W. Line St. The meeting will be streamed live on Channel 12 or online at cityofbishop.com.

Tuesday, April 11

County board of supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. at the County Administrative Center in Independence.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Wednesday, April 12

Bishop sunrise rotary club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIH Auxiliary

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a combined board/general meeting at 10 a.m. at 2957 Birch St. This is the hospital annex. All officers and associates are encouraged to attend to help plan activities and projects. For more information, call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

Thursday, April 13

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Maundy Thursday Service

Maundy Thursday Service at 5:30 p.m. at Big Pine Community UMC, 313 W. Crocker. The service will include a potluck dinner, worship, communion, and foot-washing.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

School Board meeting

The Bishop Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Carl Lind Board Room at the high school.

Big Pine American Legion

Big Pine American Legion Glacier Post 457 and Auxiliary will hold their April meeting at 7 p.m. at the Big Pine Town Hall on Dewey Street. Jessica Allmon, Veteran Services representative for Inyo and Mono counties, will give a presentation on veterans benefits prior to the meeting beginning at 6 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend. For more information, contact Rick at (760) 938-2319.

Lecture Series

The White Mountain Research Center is pleased to host a free public lecture at 7 p.m. Amy Leist, Project manager of the Lower Colorado River Riparian Birds Project, Great Basin Bird Observatory, will talk about “nine Years of bird surveys on the Lower Colorado River.” Seating is limited. WMRC is located at 3000 E. Line St. in Bishop. For more information, call: (760) 873-4344.

Friday, April 14

Senior activities

Senior citizens and older adults in the southern Inyo County are invited to attend a free and fun monthly activity and health discussion hosted by Inyo County Health and Human Services Public Health and Prevention Division. The event is at Statham Hall in Lone Pine from 10:30 a.m.-noon. This month’s activity is making homemade bird seed feeders. Those who are interested in attending, RSVP to Samantha Nelums, prevention specialist, (760) 872-0900.

Bike Share Program

Toiyabe Indian Health Project’s Community Wellness Program will host a ribbon cutting and inaugural bike ride for the Eastside Bike Share Program at noon at the new Toiyabe Bishop Clinic located at 250 See Vee Lane.

Good Friday services

Good Friday Community Service in Independence at Pioneer Memorial UMC, 157 N. Washington at noon.

Good Friday worship with special music at Bishop UMC, 205 N Fowler at 7 p.m. A meaningful time of worship and reflection, including special music from Mary Mae Kilpatrick. Child care is available.