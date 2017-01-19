CodeRed sign-up

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind residents and business owners of Inyo County to please sign up for CodeRED. This is especially important for those who have changed their phone numbers or addresses in the past year, or for those who use cellular phones as their primary numbers.

CodeRED is a high-speed notification solution that quickly delivers emergency messages to targeted areas or the entire county. Because the notifications are geographically based, a street address is required to ensure emergency notification calls are received by the proper individuals in a given situation.

Signing up for CodeRED is simple. Either click on the CodeRED link on the sheriff’s webpage, www.inyosheriff.org , or stop by any of the sheriff's office substations and pick up an enrollment form between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.