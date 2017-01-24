City requests residents, visitors to move cars parked on Bishop streets for snow removal

The city of Bishop requests that as many cars as possible be removed from city streets as soon as possible this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 24, to allow for better cleanup of remaining snow.

The Bishop Public Works crew worked many long hours over the last several days plowing snow on Bishop city streets, according to the city. The crew plan a concerted effort this morning to deal with the snow that is left. In many cases the snow left on the streets is quite close to parked cars, which greatly complicates the removal process. If the cars could be moved out of the way this morning, the removal process should be able to proceed much more quickly. Any help the public can provide is greatly appreciated.

Also, the city of Bishop Department of Public Works reminds residents and visitors to be aware of snow remaining on city streets and sidewalks. Residents and businesses should clear snow from public sidewalks at their homes and businesses as soon as possible during and after snow. Clearing snow from sidewalks is especially important in areas that stay shaded from the low winter sun. If the snow is not cleared immediately, it can partially melt, then freeze and remain slippery for a long time. State law and city policy makes the maintenance of sidewalks, including snow removal, the responsibility

of the adjacent property.

For more information contact city of Bishop Public Works at

publicworks@cityofbishop.com or (760) 873-8458.