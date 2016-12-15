City project open house

The city of Bishop will hold an open house to discuss a new city project. The project is known as the Spruce, Hanby, Yaney Sidewalks project and is proposed to construct sidewalks and bike lanes on streets in and near the back of the Bishop City Park. The open house will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today (Dec. 15) in the conference room in City Hall, 377 W. Line St. in Bishop. City and consultant staff involved in the project will be available during the open house to provide information about the project and to receive public input.